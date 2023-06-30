Sylvia J. Woodburne

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 82F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Rebecca Nelson, most recently of Pleasantville and formerly of Titusville, passed from this life Saturday evening, June 17, 2023, surrounded by family and ready to meet Jesus. She died at home after a progression of cancer at the age of 81.
A graveside service and interment of ashes for Joanne M. Strickland, age 76, of Oil City, who passed away on Nov. 28, 2022 will be held Saturday, June 24, at Grove Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Sandra Jones officiating.