Tammy Ann Hall

Tammy Ann Hall

Tammy Ann Hall, 45, of Oil City, died at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at her residence, following a lengthy illness.

She was born Oct. 8, 1974, a daughter of Mary Beth (Renninger) Daubenspeck of Oil City and the late Carl R. Daubenspeck.

To plant a tree in memory of Tammy Hall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.