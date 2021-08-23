Tammy Lynn Madden, 53, of Franklin, passed away Saturday Aug. 21, 2021, after an extended illness. She is survived by her husband Mark, and her children Jonathan and Grace.
Robert D. "Rob" Heal Jr., 63, of Hill Street, Emlenton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, after a courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Judith E. Leadbetter, age 86, of Cranberry, passed away Saturday afternoon, Aug. 21, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Tammy Lynn Madden, 53, of Franklin, passed away Saturday Aug. 21, 2021, after an extended illness. She is survived by her husband Mark, and her children Jonathan and Grace.
Anita L. McLaine, 67, of Huckleberry Ridge, passed away on Friday Aug. 20, 2021, at the UPMC Presbyterian hospital following a brief illness.
Mason and Maverick Moon, beloved twin sons of Tanner and Briana (Hollabaugh) Moon, were born angels in their mother's arms on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
George E. Strauser Sr., 69, of Parker, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Sandra Irene Decker, 75, of Titusville, passed away Saturday afternoon Aug. 21, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center.
Charles T. "Chuck" May Jr., 48, passed away unexpectedly at home of natural causes on Friday Aug. 20, 2021.
Robert C. "Bob" George Jr., of Grove City, formerly of Clintonville, passed peacefully on Friday morning, Aug. 20, 2021, in Butler Memorial Hospital. He was 77.
Joan Walker Kaltenbaugh of Sandy Lake, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the age of 92.
Ward "Butch" Kiser Jr., aka "Pappy," passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.
Rodney A. Bullman, 61 of Franklin, passed away Wednesday Aug 18, 2021 at UPMC Northwest due to complications from COVID19.
A celebration of life in honor of Lindsay Marie Bonnett, who passed away on May 23, 2020, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept., 4, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Clarion Eagles' pavilion, 81 Stone House Road, Clarion.
Michael T. Fedorek, 69, of Oil City, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 20, 2021, at UPMC-Mercy in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.
Sherman C. Hall, Jr., 85, of Oil City, passed away on Thursday morning, August 19, 2021 at his home following a brief illness.
Brian Whitman, 53, of Oil City, died at home following a brief illness, on Friday, August 20, 2021.
Ernest I. Yount, age 82, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday morning, August 20, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Tommy Allen Thompson Jr., 76, of Cochranton, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center, after an extended illness.
Dorothy L. King, age 91, of Oak Ridge, passed away Wednesday evening, Aug. 18, 2021, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.
Ward E. Kiser Jr., 81, of Franklin, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
Barbara D. Michel, 84, of Hawthorn, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, surrounded by her children and grandchildren at Butler Memorial Hospital.
A. Joanne (Huggler) Roberts, 86, of Potomac Falls, Va., formerly of Marienville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
Philip Andrew Krisko, 87, of Stoneboro, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the home of his granddaughter.
Marie Adams, age 89, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at her home following an illness.
Cindy Sue Elliott's celebration of life will be held Monday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion.
Harry Theodore "Ted" Heller, 89, of 410 Fox St., Franklin, passed away early in the afternoon on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
John Walz Keil, 79, died at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. He had courageously struggled with numerous ailments for many years.
Mark "Alex" King, 34, of Oil City, tragically passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, as the result of a vehicle accident.
Dylan James Stewart, 27, of Franklin, died from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
Myrtle Willodene Vogan, 92, of Oil City, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
Patricia Ann Wolfe, 86, of Emlenton, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Clarion Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Nancy J. Tock, 63, of Cooperstown, passed away at 10:58 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Howard L. "Cork" Hunter, 90, a well-known, lifelong Rocky Grove/Franklin resident died peacefully at 12:48 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.
John Walz Keil, 79, died at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. He had courageously struggled with numerous ailments for many years.
The world lost a beloved wife, mother, "Mimi" (grandmother) and sister. Sarah Jane McCune (Graham), 80, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Services are now set for Deborah S. Paup, 68, of Seneca, who passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Sally J. Dorrion, 86, of Clarendon died Sunday morning, Aug. 15, 2021, at the John & Orpha Blair Hospice Home.
Bonnie Lee Klem, age 75, of Oil City, formerly of Stowe Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, Aug. 12, 2021.
Joyce M. Perry, 67, of Oil City, formerly of Seneca, passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, from injuries sustained in an accidental fall.
Michael Alvin Watson, 67, of 116 Glendale Dr., Summerville, S.C., 29485, passed away Aug. 8, 2021, at home after a long illness. He was born Oct. 29, 1953, in Mercer, to M. Clark and Wilda McKinley Watson from Stoneboro, who survive.
