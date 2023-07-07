Terri L. Dunkle, beloved father, grandfather, and friend, peacefully passed away on July 3, 2023 at the age of 80. He embraced life with a spirit of curiosity and ambition, leaving behind a legacy of love, wisdom, and cherished memories. Though his physical presence will be deeply missed, his spirit will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew him.
Born on Aug. 14, 1942 in Emlenton, Terri grew up in Western Pennsylvania with his sister, brothers and step-siblings. After graduating high school in 1960, Terri enlisted in the US Marine Corps. He served on the USS Valley Forge heading to deployment in Cuba as the hospital ship for the Bay of Pigs invasion, which thankfully never materialized. From there he was stationed in Okinawa and eventually called up to Vietnam. In April 1964, he volunteered for a medical evacuation mission and his helicopter took enemy fire, wounding Terri in the leg. He retired from the Marines as a purple-heart decorated Sergeant in 1968. Looking back on that time he shared, “I honestly have to say that turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to me. Even though it created a lot of pain and a lot of problems over the years, it allowed me to go to college on the GI bill.” It also allowed him to meet the love of his life, Joyce Beebe, whom he married in 1966.
Terri L. Dunkle, beloved father, grandfather, and friend, peacefully passed away on July 3, 2023 at the age of 80. He embraced life with a spirit of curiosity and ambition, leaving behind a legacy of love, wisdom, and cherished memories. Though his physical presence will be deeply missed, hi…
Vincent C. Widmer, a devoted family man and hardworking nurseryman, passed away on June 29, 2023, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on Oct. 5, 1937, in New Kensington. Vincent was 85 years old at the time of his passing.
Rebecca Nelson, most recently of Pleasantville and formerly of Titusville, passed from this life Saturday evening, June 17, 2023, surrounded by family and ready to meet Jesus. She died at home after a progression of cancer at the age of 81.