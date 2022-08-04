Terri L. Vorse

Gerald B. “Bruce” Reed, 62, of 314 Central Ave., Oil City, passed away at 2:23 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage House in Beaver after a lengthy battle with post COVID-19 complications.
Visitation for Kelsey Harris will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. today and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Cashiers, NC — Robert “Bob” Eugene Goodman, 73, passed away on July 27, 2022. He died at home with his family by his side after a long and hard fought battle with cancer. He faced his illness as he faced life, with amazing courage and a positive outlook throughout his journey. His faith rema…
James C. Sloan Jr. of Seffner, Florida passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 23, 2022. He was born to James C. Sr and Patricia Sloan in Clarion, Pennsylvania. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, James J (August 21, 2019) as well as his mother-in-law Mary Jane Behanna, and …
Michele Schultz Crisman, 72, of Franklin left this earthly life for greater living, pain-free in the House of the Lord, in the early morning hours of July 17th, 2022, when she passed at her home in the presence of loved ones after months of significant complications of advanced stage liver d…
The family of Cornelius Stover and Pauline Monrean Stover invites you to attend a Celebration of Life for both Corny and Pauline on Saturday, Aug. 6th at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1051 Twin Church Road, Knox. Please join us for lunch following the service.