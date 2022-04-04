Terri Lee (Steiner) Persing, 62, of Corinth, Texas, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
She was born March 21, 1959, to George Jr. and Barbara Ann Boughner Steiner in Franklin.
Mary Coogan Roess, 96, passed away peacefully at UPMC Northwest on Friday, April 1, 2022.
Vicki L. Garvin, 74, of Centre Hall, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Mount Nittany Medical Center.
John G. Dinger, 88, of Brookville, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at McKinley Health Center following a period of declining health.
George E. Butzin III, 65, of Walnut St., Brookville, died Wednesday afternoon, March 30, 2022, while at the Cleveland Clinic.
Dennis E. “Jack” Hopper, Jr., 86, of Templeton, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
Celia Katherine (Doverspike) Spillman was born Nov. 29, 1938, in Armstrong County, Redbank Township, and passed on to her Heavenly Father’s eternal Kingdom on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Palatka, Putnam County, Fla.
Christopher L. Horner, 61, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his mother’s home.
Arline R. Duncan, age 85, of Tionesta, formerly of Pittsburgh, died on Thursday afternoon, March 31, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Barbara E. Carr, 92, of Emlenton, peacefully passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, surrounded by her family at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield, Ohio.
Jeffrey “Jeff” Alan Spindler, 61, of McMurray, PA, passed away unexpectedly at 1:11 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at UPMC Mercy Hospital.
Paul R. Freeman, 91, of Franklin passed away on the evening of Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Oil City Health and Rehab.
Areta Charmaine Ewing, 61, of Congress Hill Road, Franklin died calmly after a long illness, Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Carolyn Joanne Wolfgong, 78, of Shippenville passed away at her home surrounded by family on March 31, 2022 following an extended illness.
Ruth N. Lauer, 93, of Oil City, passed away Thursday evening, March 31, 2022 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loving family.
Lois Anne Elliott Willits passed peacefully at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the age of 96.
Helen E. Sharp, 79, a well-known resident of 542 Liberty Street, Franklin died peacefully at 8:22 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, shortly upon her arrival in the Emergency Department of UPMC-Northwest in Seneca with her beloved family by her side.
Robert Owens Jr., 79, of Kennerdell passed away peacefully with his children by his side on April 1, 2022 at UPMC Seneca.
Richard Blaine Aegan Jr., 67, of Oleopolis, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away Wednesday morning, March 30, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a brief illness.
Richard “Rick” D. Radmore, 75, of Titusville passed away on Wednesday morning March 30, 2022, at Titusville Area Hospital.
William J. Smith, 73, formerly of Barkeyville, died March 1, 2022.
Donna K. Weaver, 64, of Seneca, went Home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. She died unexpectedly of natural causes shortly after her arrival to UPMC Northwest.
On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Shirley Adams, loving wife and mother of four children, shed her earthly bonds and passed through the gates of heaven into eternity.
Richard G. Hall, 58, of Marienville, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Jane McElhattan, 66, of Franklin, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30th, 2021, at The Caring Place of Franklin.
Carl F. Ochs, 88, of Lucinda, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the home of his son, Fred Ochs, with whom he had resided since 2013.
Judy M. Bunce (Adams),79, of Warren, passed away peacefully on Friday March 25, 2022, into the loving arms of her Savior, with her loving husband Bill by her side.
Clair B. “Bub” McCall, age 90, of Allison Park, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022.
Marsha I. McKinney, 70, of Clarion, passed away early Sunday, morning, March 27, 2022 at the Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
Judy M. Bunce, 79, of Warren, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022, with her loving husband by her side.
Hazel J. Baughman, 96, of Franklin passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 26, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Betty L. (Wentworth) Rhoads, 95, of Franklin passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Joseph R. “Joe” Gourley, 79, of Sligo, passed away early Saturday morning, March 26, 2022, at his home following a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Charles Edward “Chuck” Kaufman Jr., 75, of Oil City, died at his home on Friday, March 25, 2022, of natural causes.
James Addison DeFrance, III, 92, of Frankford, DE, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, while listening to the cardinals sing and holding his daughter’s hand. He is re-united with his wife Jo Ann Allen DeFrance, his parents James A. DeFrance, Jr, and Bertha Simpson DeFrance, and his twin baby b…
Herman L Burgdorfer, age 90, of Venus, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at home after a brief illness.
Janice C. Burch, 72, passed away early Friday morning, March 25, 2022, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville where she had been residing.
Jane M. (Ritchey) McWillliams, 66, formerly of the Franklin and Titusville areas, died in St. Louisville, Ohio, on Friday, March 18, 2022, surrounded by the friends she resided with, due to declining health.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Helen “Butch” Blauser, and her daughter, DeAnna Blauser, on Saturday, April 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Victory Heights United Brethren Church, 5978 US 322 in Franklin.
