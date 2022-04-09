Terry A. Boocks

Terry A. Boocks

Terry A. Boocks, 68, of Fertigs, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Born at home in Fertigs on Dec. 14, 1953, he was a son of the late Frank E. and Dorothy Marie Oakes Boocks.

To plant a tree in memory of Terry Boocks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Richard Keith "Rick" Slike
Obituaries

Richard Keith "Rick" Slike

Richard Keith “Rick” Slike, 68,of Shippenville, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Guy W. Shoup
Obituaries

Guy W. Shoup

Guy W. Shoup, 93, of Emlenton, Richland Township, Clarion County, a well known, long time, Emlenton and Foxburg business man, passed away late Thursday evening, April 7, 2022, while in the comfort of his home.

Obituaries

Other Deaths

Leo David “Dave” Callahan, 87, a resident of County Acres and formerly of Oil City passed away Sunday April 3, 2022.

Obituaries

Furthermore - Louis Dalmaso

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Thomas E. Clark
Obituaries

Thomas E. Clark

The family of Thomas E. Clark of Franklin sorrowfully announce the loss of our dear brother who passed March 22, 2022.

Charlotte Louise Meminger Bower
Obituaries

Charlotte Louise Meminger Bower

Charlotte Louise Meminger Bower, 82, of Franklin, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Louis Dalmaso
Obituaries

Louis Dalmaso

Louis Dalmaso, 102, formerly of Sugarcreek, passed away peacefully Oct. 7, 2021, in Harrisburg.

Patricia Ann Douglas Knight
Obituaries

Patricia Ann Douglas Knight

Patricia Ann Douglas Knight, 71, of Liberty, N.C. passed away peacefully at home Saturday, April 2, 2022. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and Nanny.

Obituaries

Carl D. Lake

Carl D. Lake, 92, of Cooperstown, died peacefully Friday, April 1, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca, following a period of declining health.

Winifred A. (Osgood) Paup
Obituaries

Winifred A. (Osgood) Paup

Winifred A. (Osgood) Paup, 96, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died at her home on Monday night, April 4, 2022, with loving family at her side.

Dale Richard Green
Obituaries

Dale Richard Green

Dale Richard Green of Little River, South Carolina, formerly of Franklin, passed away from complications of Parkinson’s disease March 25, 2022, at his home.

Vicki L. Garvin
Obituaries

Vicki L. Garvin

Vicki L. Garvin, 74, of Centre Hall, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

John G. Dinger
Obituaries

John G. Dinger

John G. Dinger, 88, of Brookville, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at McKinley Health Center following a period of declining health.

George E. Butzin III
Obituaries

George E. Butzin III

George E. Butzin III, 65, of Walnut St., Brookville, died Wednesday afternoon, March 30, 2022, while at the Cleveland Clinic.

Dennis E. 'Jack' Hopper Jr.
Obituaries

Dennis E. 'Jack' Hopper Jr.

Dennis E. “Jack” Hopper, Jr., 86, of Templeton, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.

Celia Katherine (Doverspike) Spillman
Obituaries

Celia Katherine (Doverspike) Spillman

Celia Katherine (Doverspike) Spillman was born Nov. 29, 1938, in Armstrong County, Redbank Township, and passed on to her Heavenly Father’s eternal Kingdom on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Palatka, Putnam County, Fla.

Arline Duncan
Obituaries

Arline Duncan

Arline R. Duncan, age 85, of Tionesta, formerly of Pittsburgh, died on Thursday afternoon, March 31, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Barbara E. Carr
Obituaries

Barbara E. Carr

Barbara E. Carr, 92, of Emlenton, peacefully passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, surrounded by her family at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield, Ohio.

Paul Freeman
Obituaries

Paul Freeman

Paul R. Freeman, 91, of Franklin passed away on the evening of Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Oil City Health and Rehab.

Areta Charmaine Ewing
Obituaries

Areta Charmaine Ewing

Areta Charmaine Ewing, 61, of Congress Hill Road, Franklin died calmly after a long illness, Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Carolyn Joanne Wolfgong
Obituaries

Carolyn Joanne Wolfgong

Carolyn Joanne Wolfgong, 78, of Shippenville passed away at her home surrounded by family on March 31, 2022 following an extended illness.

Ruth N. Lauer
Obituaries

Ruth N. Lauer

Ruth N. Lauer, 93, of Oil City, passed away Thursday evening, March 31, 2022 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loving family.

Helen Sharp
Obituaries

Helen Sharp

Helen E. Sharp, 79, a well-known resident of 542 Liberty Street, Franklin died peacefully at 8:22 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, shortly upon her arrival in the Emergency Department of UPMC-Northwest in Seneca with her beloved family by her side.

Robert Owens Jr.
Obituaries

Robert Owens Jr.

Robert Owens Jr., 79, of Kennerdell passed away peacefully with his children by his side on April 1, 2022 at UPMC Seneca.

Richard Blaine Aegan Jr.
Obituaries

Richard Blaine Aegan Jr.

Richard Blaine Aegan Jr., 67, of Oleopolis, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away Wednesday morning, March 30, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a brief illness.

Donna K. Weaver
Obituaries

Donna K. Weaver

Donna K. Weaver, 64, of Seneca, went Home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. She died unexpectedly of natural causes shortly after her arrival to UPMC Northwest.