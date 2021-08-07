Terry D. Bimber, 80, of Oil City, passed away at 5:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at UPMC Northwest with his family by his side.
Born in Warren on May 8, 1941, he was a son of the late Franklin and Dorothy Still Bimber.
Updated: August 7, 2021 @ 8:44 am
Thelma Hasbrouck Deane Kauffman, 90, of Titusville, formerly of Seneca, passed away Friday morning Aug. 6, 2021, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community in Titusville.
Barbara Shreffler Lynn, 85, of Savannah, Georgia passed away July 19, 2021, at Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Pauline L. Hazen, 90, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 1 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Sugarcreek Station with her family by her side, following a period of declining health.
Garrett M. Harbaugh, 71, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, formerly of Franklin, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer.
A celebration of life service for Barbara J. Wolfgong will be held Saturday, Aug. 14th at the Galloway United Methodist Church at 11 a.m.
A celebration of life service for William Benton "Ben", "Benny" Call, who passed away Dec. 17, 2020, will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. at his home, 621 Mays Road, Clarion 16214.
Charles "Charlie" H. Gifford, 68, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
Nelson C. Rudolph, 86, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Shippenville.
Martha Autenrieth Sarver Harvey passed away on Wednesday morning, Aug. 4, 2021, at SouthWoods Assisted Living in Titusville. She was 97 years old. She left this Earth to enter eternal life with her Lord and Savior. She will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren, family and friends.
Ronald H. Shaneen, 69, of Oil City, passed away at his residence with his wife by his side early Monday morning, August 2, 2021, after a long-fought battle with cancer.
A celebration of life for David "Super Dave" Sopher will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at Lin Van Lanes in Titusville.
Shelbi Starr Westlake, age 26, of New York City, formerly of Oil City, passed away on July 25, 2021.
Traci Lee Flick, 54, a resident of 809 E. Second St., Oil City, died peacefully at 4:58 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, with family by her side, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following a period of declining health.
Eric M. Garvin, 51, of 965 Kingston Drive, Olean, N.Y., passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Roswell Park Cancer Institute after a brief battle with cancer. He was comforted by the loving presence of his brother Terry.
On Monday, Aug. 2nd, 2021, God called Martha W. Henry home to heaven after a lengthy illness. She is now fully healed and seated at the feet of Jesus.
Frank Jeffrey "Jeff" Persing, 63, of Corinth, Texas, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at his home.
DaShon "Day Day" Lee Smerker, age 26, of Clarion passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at his residence.
Edward Carl Dornbrock passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, from complications of dementia. He was preceded, in 2017, by the death of his wife of 68 years, Marjorie.
Darl H. "Butch" Callen Jr., 83, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly due to a stroke early Sunday morning, Aug. 1, 2021, while vacationing in Salisbury, Maryland.
Franklin Leroy Davenport, 59, of Lickingville, passed away at home Saturday, July 31, 2021, following an extended illness.
Eric M. Garvin, 51, of 965 Kingston Drive, Olean, New York, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, New York, after a brief battle with cancer.
Kathleen Cohlhepp Niederriter, 72, of Venus, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Snyder Memorial after a period of declining health.
Dennis M. Puleo, 59, of Oil City, died Sunday morning, Aug. 1, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Elizabeth "Liz" Rogers Baltzer, age 97, passed away July 2, 2020, at Masonic Village in Sewickley.
Dennis L. Hartle Sr., 84, of Lucinda, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, after an extended illness.
Krista Beth Cratty, 45, of Franklin, passed away suddenly at 1:41 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Hannah "Cora" Coralynn Lewis, 21, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021.
William A. Henshaw, 65, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Robert Allen "Bob" Roithner, 86, of Emlenton, formerly of Library, Allegheny County, passed away early Sunday morning, August 1, 2021, at Quality Life Services in Grove City.
James A. Rogers, age 90, of Oil City, died on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Gloria Reed Burns, 92 of Maple Drive, Shippenville, went to be the Lord on Friday, July 30, 2021.
Earnest L. "Ernie" Craft, 71, of Oil City, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after an extended illness.
Rebecca L. Harrington, 74, of Franklin, died July 1, 2021.
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, Charles R. "Bob" Fulmer, 91, of Utica Road, Franklin, died peacefully in his home on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
George Eric Keely Jr. passed away July 1, 2021, in Greensboro, North Carolina, after an extended battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Vicki Lynn Tait, 65, of Franklin, Pennsylvania, passed away on July 25, 2021 at home of natural causes.
Paul G. Showers Sr., 90, of Franklin, passed away peacefully in his home at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
