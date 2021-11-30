Terry L. Bemis, 76, of Tionesta, beloved husband and father, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital after a short illness.
Born on March 28, 1945, in Warren he was the son of Leon and Cathleen Blum Bemis.
Updated: November 30, 2021 @ 6:16 am
Connie A. Eisenman, 55, of Fryburg passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.
Clair “Bart” R. Bartley, 76, of Parker, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Florence L. Richburg, 87, of Franklin, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at The Caring Place.
Debra J. Mook, 66, of Polk, passed away following a brief illness, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at UPMC Hamot.
Sharon J. Thompson, 59, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.
Dennis Eugene Newhouse, age 80, of Clarion, passed away peacefully at his residence Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.
Brooklyn Ann Marie Perry passed away Saturday, Nov. 27th, 2021. She was born Sept. 22nd, 2021, in Franklin. She was only two months old.
Betty J. Bowen, age 90, of Tionesta, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home in Tionesta.
James E. Haynos, 74, of Turkey City, died Saturday morning, Nov. 27, 2021, in Clarion Hospital.
Dorothy L. Driscoll, 94, of Oil City passed away Sunday Nov. 28, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Eileen Yvonne (McCall) Marsh, 84, of Venus (Pinegrove Township), went Home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at her home.
Wayne Lawrence Merrill was born on July 2, 1949, in Chattanooga, TN to Elsie (Geist) and Lawrence Merrill. Wayne was the eldest of four children: Maribeth, Sherman and Eunice. Later the family would move to Mount Desert Island, Maine where Larry was a small-town pastor. Another family move i…
Earl “Bob” Hutchison, 85, of Callensburg, passed away Sunday morning, Nov. 28, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Frederick “Fred” Tarr Craig, 79, of Franklin, passed away, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
Colleen I. Gonzales, 94, of Reno, fell into the arms of her loving husband, Paul, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness.
James E. Ferringer, 80, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at his home.
Gerald L. Doutt, 82, of Franklin, passed away Friday Nov. 26, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
Daniel H. Spence, 68, of Oil City, passed away in his home at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, after an extended illness.
Thomas W. “Tommy Turtle” Vosburg, 80, of Strattanville, went to be with Jesus on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following injuries he suffered from a fall at home.
Mark (Randy) Nale, 64, of Venus, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Glenn Mealy, 61, of Shippenville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Clarion Hospital. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
Connie A. Eisenman, 55, of Fryburg, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.
Clair “Bart” R. Bartley, 76, of Parker, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 27, 2021. Bart was born on Jan. 28, 1945, in West Monterey, Clarion County. He was the son of the late Helen Bartley.
Dana Edward Swab Sr., 72, of Franklin, passed away on Nov. 26, 2021, at home.
William E. Kightlinger Jr., 54, a resident of 12679 Rising Sun Drive, Summit Township, Crawford County, died peacefully at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, shortly after his arrival in the emergency department of The Meadville Medical Center.
Joanne B. Bailey, 83, of Clarion, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at her home following an illness.
Bonnie L. Rummel, 73, of Sligo, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Connie A. Eisenman, 55, of Fryburg passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.
Ruth E. Motter, 59, of Oil City, went home to be with her heavenly Father Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, from Magee-Womens Hospital after an extended illnes.
Traci L. Lawson, 55, of Oil City, passed away Thursday Nov. 25, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.
Ruth Dunkle, age 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away with her loving family by her side on Thanksgiving Day at Penn Highlands-DuBois.
Paul A. McKinney, 63, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Carol L. Fair, 51, of Erie, formerly of West Freedom, Parker, passed away Wednesday morning Nov. 24, 2021, at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Girard after a year-long battle with cancer.
Dustin Morgan, 30, of Stoneboro, passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at AHN Grove City.
David Mark Alworth, 56, of Eldorado, Parker, Pa. passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 24, 2021 at his residence following a courageous battle with ALS.
Patricia Gilfillan, 74 of Parlin, New Jersey, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, New Jersey.
Rita A. Humphrey, 78, of Brookville, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at McKinley Health Center.
Mary Frances Welsh Shoup of Williamsburg, Clarion County, was born on Nov. 8, 1946, in Oil City to the late Bob and Eula Harrison Welsh. She departed this life, after a brief illness, on Tuesday, Nov. 23rd, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her mother and father…
