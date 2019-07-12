Thaddeus "Ted" Busko, age 83, of Millcreek, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, surrounded by his family following a 20-year battle with Vascular Dementia. Please shed only tears of joy. He is finally free to be Ted again.
He was born in Hamilton, Ontario on Dec. 4, 1935, a son of the late George and Mary J. Dabrowski Busko.
Ted attended Greater Assumption B.V.M. Grade School in Oil City and graduated from Oil City High School. He then received a tool and die degree from Alliance College.
He served in the United States Navy and then went on to work as a design draftsman at Copes Vulcan in Lake City for over 30 years.
Ted was a member of St. Julia Roman Catholic Church and a longtime member of the Erie Yacht Club, where he loved spending summers on his boat with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He also enjoyed woodworking, gardening and special times with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph G. Busko.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Adrienne Busko; son, Christopher Busko and his wife Sally of Erie; daughter, Melanie Iavarone and her husband Paul of Erie; five grandchildren: Alexander, Benjamin, and Nathaniel Busko and Taylor and Taytum Iavarone.
The family would like to thank the VA Medical Center and the staff at Twinbrook and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care and support over the years.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue) on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a service there on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Memorials may be made to St. Julia Church, 638 Roslyn Ave, Erie 16505; or to Heartland Hospice, 719 Indiana Drive, Erie 16505
Send condolences at http://www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.