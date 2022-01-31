The Rev. William A. Houben Jr., 88, of Clarion, went to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his beloved family on Jan. 29, 2022. Bill was the eldest son of William A. Houben Sr. and Agnes M. (Hunt) Houben, of Eldred. He was born in Eldred, McKean County, on May 9, 1933.
At the age of 7, Bill received Jesus Christ as his Savior and Lord. In his late teens, sensing God’s call to Christian ministry, he entered Transylvanian Bible School (now Christian Life Academy) and graduated in 1957. He later attended Eastern Mennonite College in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
The Rev. William A. Houben Jr., 88, of Clarion, went to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his beloved family on Jan. 29, 2022. Bill was the eldest son of William A. Houben Sr. and Agnes M. (Hunt) Houben, of Eldred. He was born in Eldred, McKean County, on May 9, 1933.
Jennie Leona Forsythe, 75, of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully, after succumbing to the COVID-19 virus, even though she had been vaccinated, early Monday morning, Jan. 24, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.