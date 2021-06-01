Thelma I. Sabella

Thelma I. Sabella

Mrs. Thelma I. Sabella, 94, formerly of Tidioute, passed away on Sunday May 30, 2021, at 2:30 a.m. at Southwoods Assisted Living Community in Titusville.

Thelma was born on Easter Sunday, April 17, 1927, in Edenburg, Pennsylvania, in Lawrence County to the late Thomas and Josephine Esoldo Minutillo. She married Joseph J. Sabella on July 30, 1949, at St. Lawrence Church in Albion. He preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 1975.

James 'Jim' Russell Colwell
James 'Jim' Russell Colwell

James "Jim" Russell Colwell died of natural causes on May 28, 2021, at Clarion Hospital, eight days after his 87th birthday. He passed away peacefully holding the hand of his wife of 68 years.

Christine L. Daum
Christine L. Daum

Christine L. Daum, age 59, of Shippenville, Pennsylvania, died on Thursday morning, May 27, 2021, at her home in Shippenville. She was born Dec. 23, 1961, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Eugene A. Gold and Clara Jane (Stover) Gold Swimm.

Marsha Rue O'Neil
Marsha Rue O'Neil

Marsha Rue O'Neil, 74, of Knox, completed her trusting journey and faithful walk with the Lord on Earth on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Joyce Ann Shull Richey
Joyce Ann Shull Richey

Joyce Ann Shull Richey, 80, was a resident of Sugar Creek Station and went home to be with her Lord on May 29, 2021, after an extended illness. She spent her adult life and raised her family on South Penn Road on Bully Hill in Franklin.

Larry Lee Sopher

Larry Lee Sopher, 80, of Franklin, passed away at 10:20 a.m., Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.

Barbara L. Brown
Barbara L. Brown

Barbara L. Brown, 87, of Bruin, went to be with the Lord Wednesday evening, May 26, 2021, while in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.

Addison 'Addie' Raine Dolby
Addison 'Addie' Raine Dolby

Addison "Addie" Raine Dolby, precious daughter of Zachary Dolby and Emily Stone of Franklin, passed away after a courageous and brave battle on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh surrounded by her loving family.

Linda L. Lerch
Linda L. Lerch

Linda L. Lerch, 72, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.

Dolores Jean Madigan

Dolores Jean Madigan, 95, of Rimersburg, formerly of Scranton, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo.

Trueman Weaver Mills
Trueman Weaver Mills

Trueman Weaver Mills entered life on May 27, 1933, and departed on May 27, 2021. Mr. Mills was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his death at Mercy Hospital.

Homer Davis Shay
Homer Davis Shay

Homer Davis Shay of Cooperstown, passed away on Wednesday evening, May 26, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca at the age of 95. His last days on this earth were in the company of his wife and children.

Donald L. Jones
Donald L. Jones

Donald L. Jones, 91, of Franklin, passed on peacefully to his heavenly home early in the morning of Thursday, May 27th, 2021. Don was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend.

Raymond Anthony 'Sam' Lauer
Raymond Anthony 'Sam' Lauer

Raymond Anthony "Sam" Lauer, age 94, died peacefully at his home in Seneca on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, following an extended period of declining health.

Robert V. Deeter Sr.
Robert V. Deeter Sr.

Robert V. Deeter Sr., 68, of Cooperstown, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after a sudden illness.

Nelson L. Best Jr.

Nelson L. Best Jr., 64, a resident of 5 Diamond St., Rouseville, died peacefully Thursday, May 20, 2021, in his home, following a period of declining health.

Shirl B. Felix

Shirl B. Felix, 72, of Eau Claire passed away Monday evening May 24, 2021, at his residence following an illness.

Beverly Ann (Shoup) Summerville
Beverly Ann (Shoup) Summerville

Beverly Ann (Shoup) Summerville, 84, of Everett, passed away quietly in her sleep on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie. Beverly had been a member of the Everett community since 1975.

Karen Sue Wilshire
Karen Sue Wilshire

Karen Sue Wilshire, 75, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brief illness.

John A. Baker

John A. Baker, 87 of Yucaipa, Calif., formerly of Franklin, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021. His survivors include his sister, Caroline Baker of Rocky Grove.

Thomas L. Bills celebration of life

A celebration of life for Thomas L. Bills will be held at noon on Saturday, June 19th at The Flats in Eagle Rock, 156 Simon Lane, Oil City. There will be a light lunch at 1:30 p.m.

Patricia A. Cyphert
Patricia A. Cyphert

Patricia A. Cyphert, 78, of Clarion, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Big Bend Hospice House in Tallahassee, Fla.

Gertrude I. Eskew
Gertrude I. Eskew

Gertrude I. Eskew, 80, of Knox, formerly of Emlenton, went to be with the Lord Monday evening, May 24, 2021, at Autumn Grove in Harrisville.

Mieke J. Heffern
Mieke J. Heffern

Mieke J. Heffern, 59, of Franklin, passed away early in the afternoon on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.

Michael Allen Rowe
Michael Allen Rowe

Michael Allen Rowe, 56, of Bellefonte, passed away at home on Monday, May 24, 2021, after a two-year battle with cancer.

Curtis P. Baker

Curtis P. Baker, 87, of Carlton, died Friday, May 21, 2021 at his residence following a lengthy illness.

Charles 'Chuck' Anderson
Charles 'Chuck' Anderson

Charles "Chuck" Anderson, 83, of Marienville, died in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 23, 2021 at his home, following a period of declining health.