Thelma Miller, 90, of Clarion, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.
She was born on June 22, 1933 in Licking Township, daughter of the late John and Mary Urilla Graff Raybuck.
Updated: August 14, 2023 @ 6:07 am
Karl W. Fockler, 57, of Foxburg, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Llewellyn B. “Lee” “Wink” Wells, age 84 of Corsica, went to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, Aug. 12, 2023, at his home following an illness.
William D. Say, 75, of Oil City — retired Oil City educator, passed away Friday morning (08-11-23) at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brief illness.
Michael F. Blandin, 76, a resident of Andover, OH and former Franklin resident, died peacefully at 2 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at The Andover Village Retirement Community, following a period of declining health.
Shirley A. Stewart, 79, of Sandy Lake Township joined Heaven’s ranks on Aug. 9, 2023 at AHN Grove City.
Richard M. “Rick” Winger, 75, of Titusville, passed away Thursday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca surrounded by his family.
Thelma Stover Vogus Flanagan, 81, passed away in her home in Dryfork, WV on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
Jay Weibel, loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend peacefully passed away at his home on Aug. 10, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Jay was 70 years old.
Harold B. Silvis, 75, of Oil City, passed away Thursday evening, Aug. 10, 2023 at home, surrounded by his family, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Beatrice “Betty” E. McAlister, 94, of Oil City passed away on Aug. 3, 2023 at the Oil City Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Oil City.
John Charles Haubrich Jr. “Jack,” of Franklin, died Aug. 8th, 2023, after a brief period of declining health.
Charles H. “Chuck” Moore, age 86, of Grove City, passed away at home on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, following a four-month illness.
Laird R. Stevenson, 91, of Marienville, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 while at UPMC Hamot.
Services have now been set for Richard Oxenham, age 84, who died on April 29, 2023 in Winter Springs, FL.
Alberta Violet (Knapp) Bish, 92, of Kingsville, passed away peacefully on Aug. 9th, 2023, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor, Brookville, after a brief illness.
Robert McHenry, 74, of St. Petersburg, passed away on Aug. 8, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
Vern C. Allen, 72, formerly of Franklin passed away at the Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove in Harrisville on Aug. 4, 2023.
Jacob Eaton Rhoades, age 21 of Emlenton, died unexpectedly at Allegheny General Hospital on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 5, 2023.
Thomas R. “Rich” Loomis, 84, a resident of Oakland Township, died peacefully at 1:55 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 in his home, following a period of declining health.
Allan E. Wygant, 71, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, surrounded by his family at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Marjorie J. Hummel, age 99, of Grove City, passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 6, 2023.
Darl E. Weckerly, 75, of Oil City, passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at his home.
Harold “Denny” Clark, age 78, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, formerly of Seneca, passed away Aug. 2, 2023, after a long period of declining health.
Arnold R. Fitzgerald, 90, of N. Perry Road, Titusville, went to be with his Lord on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Margaret J. “Peggy” Yonek, 84, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehab Center.
Janet C. Smith, 85, of Clarion, passed away Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at home surrounded by her family.
Christina Marie “Tina” Wolfe, 58, of Oil City, passed away at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie on Thursday evening, Aug. 3, 2023, following a sudden illness.
On Aug. 3, 2023, Harry Monroe Elder Sr., 93, of Sandy Lake, passed away peacefully at his home after a brief illness. At his side was his wife of 66 years, Roberta, and family members.
Larry Ray Shreffler, 86, of Wilson, NC died Friday, July 28, 2023, at his residence.
Harry M. Elder Sr., Sandy Lake (Deer Creek Twp.) passed away Thursday evening in the comfort of his home. He was 93.
Robert L. “Bob” Brenot, 87, of Oil City, passed away at his home on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
The Reverend Matthew J. Ruyechan, 69, who served as pastor at St. Stephen Parish in Oil City from 2005 to 2017, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Hamot Hospital in Erie.
James B. “Jim” Huff, 79, of Oil City passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Sue Moyer passed away on May 19, 2023 after a courageous fight with cancer.
Joseph T. Law, 41, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at his home.
Deirdre (Dee) Mullarkey, 85, of Palm Harbor, FL, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, June 18, 2023.
Dr. Jesse O. McKee, affectionately known as “Rusty”, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 15, 2023. He was 82.
Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and spouse of the “laugh house” has passed.
John Henry Mullen, 64, of Stoneboro, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023.