Theo Jane Maxwell, age 97 of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Born July 31, 1925 in Hastings, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Edith Bloom Lewis and was a graduate of Ebensburg High School.
Lois Marie Miller of Strattanville passed from this life on the evening of Feb. 16, 2023 at the age of 96.
Susan (Soborowski) Hanna, age 60, of Oil City passed away Sunday, Feb. 19 at 6:10 a.m. at UPMC Hamot in Erie, due to complications following a stroke.
Betty Shriver, 91, of Sebring, FL, formally of Titusville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 after a brief illness.
William W. Kapp, 91, of Oil City and formerly of Shippenville passed away Monday Feb. 20, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Leila S. Lynch Peth, age 82 of Lamartine, passed away Friday evening, Feb. 17, 2023 at Premier Washington Health Care in Washington, Pa.
Mary Jane Bucholz, 76, formerly of Dempseytown, passed away Sunday Feb. 19, 2023, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a brief illness.
Barbara (Bobbie) Louise (Neeley) Shreffler, 95, formerly of Homestead Campus in Gerry, NY went home to her Lord, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at WCA Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Gregory D. Collins, 74, of Franklin, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at Butler Memorial Hospital following a period of declining health.
Arthur “Bud” Harman began his life at Wolf’s Corners, Clarion County, on June 13, 1930, and he went to his Heavenly rest on Feb. 16, 2023.
Albert “Al” A. Jacks, aged 87, passed away peacefully at his Clarion home on Feb. 16, 2023.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. today (Monday) at the Hile Funeral Home Inc. in Emlenton for Jeffrey M. Crawford, a well-known former Emlenton resident, who passed away Jan. 21, 2023 in Lowell, Indiana.
Alice Marie Askins, 91, of Rocky Grove, was surrounded by her grandchildren as she passed on to a better place on Feb. 18, 2023.
James Allen Rex, 55, of Shippenville, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Feb. 17, 2023 following an extended illness.
Neil S. “Dusty” Kurschinske, 71, of Seneca, died early Friday morning, Feb. 17, 2023 at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh, following an illness.
Albert “Al” Jacks Jr. passed away Thursday, Feb. 16. A full obituary will run in Monday’s paper.
Margaret Proano, 57, of Titusville passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Floyd J. Baughman, 76, of Oil City, died Thursday Feb. 16, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie after a brief illness.
Phyllis L. Davis, 88, of Oil City, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday Feb. 15, 2023.
Hilton Leroy Buzard, 84, of Shippenville, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Feb. 16, 2023.
Philip Eugene Rodgers, 63, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Helen Marie King, 101, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2023, at Sugar Creek Station Nursing Home in Franklin.
Karen Rose Hulings, age 73, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2023 at her residence.
Robert E. Houston, Jr., age 59, of Tionesta, formerly of New Castle, died on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Clarion Hospital in Clarion, following a year-long battle with cancer.
William “Mike” Kelly, 72, of Rocky Grove, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie.
Clifford E. Lake, 85, of Oil City, passed away early Sunday morning, Feb. 12, 2023 at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Dolores R. “Dee” Groves, 82, a current resident of Oil City Healthcare & Rehab Center, a former longtime resident of Colonial Manor in Franklin died peacefully at 12:57 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, with her beloved family by her side.
As a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and son, Todd Pfertsh’s love of family did not end with his death.
Patricia Marie Mortimer, 87, of Rimersburg, passed away Sunday evening, Feb. 12, 2023 at her residence.
Hunter Riley Zang, age 3 months, passed away at home, Saturday Feb. 11, 2023.
Heaven opened its gate and Jesus standing there said, “Welcome Home.” Mildred “Millie” Grandelis, age 102, of Oil City, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, 2023 at her residence.
Mrs. Joyce A. Hoak, 88, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community.
Robert Merle Gourley, 82, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2023 at his residence.
Joel E. Roberts, 83, of Titusville, passed away Sunday evening Feb. 12, 2023 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Charles E. Zacherl, 72, of Strattanville, passed away on Feb. 11, 2023 at Clarion Hospital.
Delores M. (Cook) Attleberger, 87, of Oil City, passed away at The Caring Place in Franklin on Sunday, Feb. 12th, 2023.
Beula B. Woods, 91 of Perry Twp., passed away on Feb. 13, 2023 at her son’s home.
Theodora “Dora” Vis, 96, of Walnut St., Brookville, passed away peacefully late Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at her home following a period of declining health.
Rev. John H. Steele,76, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, holding hands with both of his children on Friday, Feb. 10th 2023.
Elizabeth (Betty) Lavern Krampe, 93, of Polk Center passed away on Feb. 7, 2023 at UPMC Northwest Hospital, with Polk Staff at her side.