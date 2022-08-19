God’s angels took Theresa Dawn Chutz, 41, of Wexford, formerly of Emlenton, to her heavenly home Thursday morning, Aug. 18, 2022, at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh while surrounded by her loving parents.
Theresa was born with spina bifida in Oil City on May 21, 1981. She was a brave and amazing child and adult. She conquered many barriers, and lived an exemplary life. She was the daughter of Wilda R. Serafine Chutz and Donald R. Chutz.
Faye B. Noyes, 82, of Oil City passed away Saturday Aug. 13, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. She is survived by her husband Edwin and sons, Michael Noyes and his wife Christian, Christopher Noyes and his wife Terry.
Richard A. “Dick” Reed, 73, a well-known, well loved resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in The Collins Hospice House of Rocky Grove, with his loving family by his side, following a period of declining health.
Judith M. “Judy” Scott, 63, of Eldorado, Parker, and Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center, Sligo passed away Wednesday evening Aug. 10, 2022, at Clarion Hospital following a series of health complications.
Linda L. Bender Howell,71, of Perry Township, Parker, passed away Wednesday evening Aug. 10, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital following a nearly two month long illness. She was the wife of Jim Howell, who survives.
A celebration of life for Louis Foster, who died April 26, 2022, and Steve Foster, who died Nov. 14, 2021, will be held at the Nature Lodge at Two Mile Run Park on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. Lunch will be provided.