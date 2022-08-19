Theresa Dawn Chutz

Theresa Dawn Chutz

God’s angels took Theresa Dawn Chutz, 41, of Wexford, formerly of Emlenton, to her heavenly home Thursday morning, Aug. 18, 2022, at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh while surrounded by her loving parents.

Theresa was born with spina bifida in Oil City on May 21, 1981. She was a brave and amazing child and adult. She conquered many barriers, and lived an exemplary life. She was the daughter of Wilda R. Serafine Chutz and Donald R. Chutz.

James Eugene Lindquist
James Eugene Lindquist

James Eugene Lindquist, age 95, of Oil City, formerly of Venus, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Vickie Havens service set

A celebration of life for Vickie Renee (Rodgers) Havens will be held at the Lions’ Pavilion at Morrison Park in Seneca at noon on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Larry C. Mainhart
Larry C. Mainhart

Larry C. Mainhart, 68, of Butler, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

Susanne L. Thompson
Susanne L. Thompson

Susanne L. Thompson, 57, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Knox, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, due to an undetected heart condition.

Helen L. Harris

Helen L. Harris, 90, of the Caring Place in Franklin, formerly of Harrisville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

Rita Lynne Silvis (McCanna)
Rita Lynne Silvis (McCanna)

Rita Lynne Silvis (McCanna), 67, of St. Petersburg, departed this world on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, surrounded by a small number of the countless people who loved her.

Lynne Johnston
Lynne Johnston

Lynne Johnston, age 75, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Monday morning, Aug. 15, 2022, at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh.

Hazel Violet Guntrum
Hazel Violet Guntrum

Hazel Violet Guntrum, of Sawmill Road, Lucinda, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15th, 2022, at her home. She was 80 years of age.

Connie W. Baylor
Connie W. Baylor

Connie W. Baylor, age 84 of Knox, passed away Monday evening, Aug. 15, 2022, at her home following a period of declining health.

Arthur Simpson
Arthur Simpson

Arthur Simpson, 92, former resident of Franklin, died May 20, 2022, in Gardnerville, Nevada following a period of declining health.

Linda L. Mackey Holtz
Linda L. Mackey Holtz

Linda L. Mackey Holtz, 74, of Oil City, passed away, at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

Richard L. Socha

Richard L. Socha, 78, of Oil City, passed away Aug. 10, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He is survived by his wife Gerldine.

Faye B. Noyes

Faye B. Noyes, 82, of Oil City passed away Saturday Aug. 13, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. She is survived by her husband Edwin and sons, Michael Noyes and his wife Christian, Christopher Noyes and his wife Terry.

Richard A. 'Dick' Reed
Richard A. 'Dick' Reed

Richard A. “Dick” Reed, 73, a well-known, well loved resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in The Collins Hospice House of Rocky Grove, with his loving family by his side, following a period of declining health.

Skyler Penn Gibson
Skyler Penn Gibson

Richard 'Dick' Burk
Richard 'Dick' Burk

Richard “Dick” Burk, 88, of Clintonville was welcomed into heaven August 12, 2022, at Hamot Medical Center, after a short illness. Dick was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Gary Lee Dunn

Gary Lee Dunn, 67, of Appleton, Maine, died unexpectedly after a prolonged period of declining health on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Skyler Penn Gibson

Skyler Penn Gibson, 34, of Oil City, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. A complete obituary will be published in Monday’s newspaper.

Marie Koch
Marie Koch

Marie Koch, 86, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the ACMH Hospital in Kittanning.

Judith M. "Judy" Scott
Judith M. "Judy" Scott

Judith M. “Judy” Scott, 63, of Eldorado, Parker, and Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center, Sligo passed away Wednesday evening Aug. 10, 2022, at Clarion Hospital following a series of health complications.

Helen Josephine Beach
Helen Josephine Beach

Helen Josephine Beach, 103, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her family.

Donna Lou Radaker
Donna Lou Radaker

Donna Lou Radaker, 82, of Parker (Callensburg), passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, due to complications from leukemia.

Linda L. Bender Howell

Linda L. Bender Howell,71, of Perry Township, Parker, passed away Wednesday evening Aug. 10, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital following a nearly two month long illness. She was the wife of Jim Howell, who survives.

John T. Mealy

John T. Mealy, 65, of Leeper, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Charlotte M. Mealy
Charlotte M. Mealy

Charlotte M. Mealy, 86, of Leeper, formerly of Vowinckel, died early Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at her daughter’s home following a period of declining health.

Louis and Steve Foster services set

A celebration of life for Louis Foster, who died April 26, 2022, and Steve Foster, who died Nov. 14, 2021, will be held at the Nature Lodge at Two Mile Run Park on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

Furthermore - Joyce S. Wagner

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Thomas William Guyton
Thomas William Guyton

Thomas William Guyton passed away peacefully at Theda Clark Medical Center in Wisconsin on July 29, 2022, at the age of 89.

Tamara J. Boughner
Tamara J. Boughner

Tamara J. Boughner, 56, of Franklin, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center.