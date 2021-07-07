Therese Lacina, 91, formerly of Franklin, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Ohio.
John Nikonchik, 91, of Titusville, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Country Acres Personal Care Home, Titusville.
A memorial service to honor the life of Sara A. Sines has been scheduled by her family, and family and friends are invited Saturday, July 10, at 2 p.m. to the Kennerdell Church of God, 151 Watson Ave., Kennerdell, for a celebration of her life.
Funeral services for Jean Snyder, who died July 14, 2020, will be held graveside at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at St. Patrick Cemetery in Franklin.
David P. Zook, 73, of Franklin, entered into the embrace of Jesus on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at The Caring Place.
Pastor George C. Brickner, 77, of Oil City, passed away at 7:49 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Judith L. Deeter Bryan, 82, of Oil City passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
A celebration of life for Dodie Johnson, 87, of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, at First United Methodist Church in the Fellowship Hall.
A celebration of the life of Daniel J. "Huck" Miller Sr. has been planned by his family, and family and friends are invited Saturday, July 10, to the Polk Volunteer Fire Department on Main Street in Polk from 1 to 6 p.m.
Brian Keith Battin, 58, of Oil City, died at his residence on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Robert "Bob" Pugh, 78, of Parker (Village of Dutch Hill), passed away on July 3, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital ICU.
Ella Mae VanZandt, age 61, of Oil City, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Harold A "Butch" Cropp, 79, of Oil City, passed away on Saturday July 3, 2021.
Ricky Harold Custer, 57, of Rimersburg passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at his home following a courageous battle with cancer.
Beverly R. Goss, 90, of Oil City died at 5:46 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at her home after a period of declining health.
David H. London, 67, of Oil City, died June 28, 2021, at his home.
Terrie Lynn Martin, age 50, of Strattanville, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on July 3, 2021, at the Allegheny Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Gerald "Jerry" McEntire, 68, of Clarion, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his home following an extended illness.
Stephanie P. "Tootie" Mealy, 62, of Titusville, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021 after an extended illness.
A memorial service for Marsha O'Neil, who died May 31, 2021, will be Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at the McEntire Weaver Funeral Home, 504 E. Penn Ave., Knox.
Rebecca L. Harrington, 74, of Franklin, passed away early in the morning of Thursday, July 1, 2021at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Jean M. Nick, 93, of Oil City, passed away Friday July 2, 2021 at Oakwood Heights.
Ralph E. Stallsmith, 92, of Cherrytree Road, Franklin, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, Thursday, July 1, 2021 at The Collins House in Franklin.
Helen Irene Amsler, 86, of La Feria, Texas, formerly of Venus, passed away peacefully in her sleep at 10:24 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Harlingen, Texas.
Judy A. Gibb, 76, of Bunnell, Fla., joined her loving husband in Heaven on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine, Fla.
David D. Jordan, 63, of Sligo, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after a lengthy illness.
Priscilla Burns Moore, 84, of Radford, Va. passed away Monday, June 28, 2021.
Delores "Dorie" Seigworth, age 75, of Reno, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Allan W. Wise, 96, passed away June 5, 2021.
A funeral Mass for Michael "Mike" O'Neill will be held Monday, July 5, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Route 66, Lucinda.
Dean William Pryor, 68, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his home of natural causes.
George Terry Barrett, 82, of Knox passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his home.
Pastor Stephen Lester Henry, 43, of Victory Heights, died June 1, 2021.
Kay Sharon (Schrecengost) Dunkle went to her eternal resting place on Tuesday morning, June 29, 2021.
Carelene L. (Reed) Heitzenrater, 87, of Corsica, passed away Dec. 27, 2020, after an extended stay at Penn Highlands Hospital in Brookville.
Joyce S. Lignelli celebration of life services will be held July 9th, at 11 a.m. from First United Methodist Church in Clarion. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m.
Douglas L. Chambers, 57, of Hilliard, Ohio, formerly of the West Freedom area, passed away Monday afternoon June 28, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital near Dublin, Ohio following complications due to surgery.
