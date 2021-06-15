Thomas A. Collins Sr.

Bonnie Jeanne (Shreffler) Ritner, 82, of Cranberry was called home Friday, June 11, 2021. Though she had many challenges over 40 years, she faced all of life with a strong faith, positive outlook and warm smile.
A memorial service in remembrance of Lawrence F. Heckathorn is scheduled for Saturday, June 19 at 11 a.m. in the Christ Lutheran Church on Grandview Road in Oil City, with the Rev. David Oester officiating.
An old Marine fought his final battle with courage early Friday morning June 11, 2021, at his residence, and surrendered to his Lord. James A. Bartley, 79, of West Monterey, Parker, answered the final roll call at his residence surrounded by loving family members.
Robert D. Winger, Sr., 81, affectionately known to many as either "Cowboy" or "Bob", a resident of 225 Lamberton St., Franklin, died peacefully at 1:50 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following a period of declining health.
Becky Sue Lynn Caldwell, 31, a resident of 316 Pacific St., Franklin died peacefully at 6:20 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at The Forbes Road Nursing & Rehab Center of Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health.
A celebration of life service in loving remembrance of Janice Hilton is scheduled for Sunday, June 27th at 4 p.m. Please join family and friends as we gather at the Wolf's Den in Knox to share special memories and pay tribute to a wonderful lady who is greatly missed. Dinner will be served, …
Daniel J. "Huck" Miller Sr., 66, a well-known and well-loved resident of Polk, died peacefully at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio, following a brief illness.