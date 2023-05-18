Thomas A. Karns, 83, of Cranberry Township passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Born in Nickleville on Feb. 19, 1940 to the late Charles S. Karns and Eileen (Delaney) Karns Huffman, he helped his Dad from the age of 12 through 16 at the family’s sawmill working in the evenings and weekends. The moment he had his driver’s license, he started driving their two blacktop trucks back and forth to the pavers.
Patricia A. Greenlee, 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, following a period of declining health. She was a longtime resident of Victory Heights and most recently resided in Franklin with her sister Linda who was also her caretaker.
Mark W. “Hunter” Anderson, 66, a well-known and loved Franklin area resident and businessman, died peacefully Friday, May 12, 2023 at UPMC-Shadyside in Pittsburgh, surrounded by his loving family, following a period of declining health.
Ronald M. Hall Sr., 92, a resident of 1077 Cooperstown Rd., Cooperstown, died peacefully at 2:15 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023 at The Collins House of Franklin, with his beloved family by his side, following a period of declining health.
Wayne A. Cunning, 67, of Oil City, passed away at 5:20 a.m. Monday May 8, 2023, at UPMC-Mercy in Pittsburgh after an extended illness. He is survived by a daughter, Shelbi Cunning; and a son, Thomas Cunning.