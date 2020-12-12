Thomas A. Shawgo, age 71, of Franklin, died at his home Thursday evening, Dec. 10, 2020, with his family at his side, following an extended illness.
He was born in Franklin on Dec. 7, 1949, to the late William R. and Kathern (Anderson) Shawgo.
Updated: December 12, 2020 @ 5:25 am
Margaret (Peg) Lucille Miller Buzard, age 83, of Mayport, passed away at Clarion Hospital Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Marjory Cobler Garris, age 82, of Emlenton, passed away Thursday afternoon, Dec. 10, 2020, at her home following an illness.
Mary Maul, 72, of Franklin, passed peacefully surrounded by her family Friday, Dec. 11th, 2020.
Thomas R. Myers, 69, of Reno, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home early on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
Gordon "Bunk" Patterson, 86, of Oil City, passed away after a courageous battle with a lengthy illness, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City on Thursday, Dec. 10th, 2020.
Alverda E. Shoemaker, age 94, of Distant, passed away early Friday morning, Dec. 11, 2020, at Quality Life Services-Sugar Creek in Worthington.
Marjorie Shick Yeany, 96, of Fairmount City, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Danny S. Crawford, 69, of Franklin passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
Terry Paul Blakley Jr., 38, Beaver Falls, formerly of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 30, 2020, at his home.
Robert Eugene Dunmire, 77, of Oil City passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at UPMC Northwest after a short period of illness.
Susan Louise Kribbs, 72, of Knox, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following a sudden illness.
Cecilia Piercy, 97, of Seneca, died Thursday morning, Dec. 10, 2020.
Breana L. Straw, 22, of Graff Street in Oil City died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Mildred L. Weber, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away Thursday morning Dec. 10, 2020, at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Virginia P. "Ginger" Zimmer, 74, of Sandy Lake passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at the AHN Grove City Emergency Department Monday morning, Dec. 7, 2020.
Joy E. (Holt) Faas, 75, of Seneca, went to be with her Heavenly Father Wednesday morning, Dec. 9, 2020.
Helen L. Hurst, 90 of Niles, Ohio, formerly of Franklin passed away peacefully Tuesday evening at Continuing Healthcare of Niles.
Wendy J. Perez, age 65, of Knox, passed away at her home following a sudden illness on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Douglas K. Richards, 53, of Sugar Valley Lodge, Franklin, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Lucille Marie (Viehbeck) Weber, age 93, of Franklin, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. She recently resided at The Caring Place.
Lawrence H. "Dunk" Dunkerley, 74, a well-known, and well loved resident of 131 First St., Utica, died peacefully at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in the Meadville Medical Center, with his loving family by his side, following a period of declining health.
Joyce Fredonia Prichard Baum, 85, formerly of Franklin and also a resident of Marion, Ohio, for several years and most recently of Dempseytown, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at her daughter's home in Ohio.
Pauline L. Burns, 90, of Sligo, passed away early Tuesday morning, Dec. 8, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
Paul E. Kapp, 77, of Lamartine passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
Parker "Park" M. Matthews Jr., 91, of The Caring Place in Franklin passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Mrs. Patricia A. Shreffler, 92, of Pleasantville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Arvella M. McCune, 90, of Franklin, passed away late in the morning on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at The Caring Place.
Arvond W. Varner, age 84, of Clarion, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Survivors include his son, Donald (Brenda) Varner of Rimersburg.
Charles C. “Chick” Rupp, age 74, of New Bethlehem (Putneyville), passed away, Sunday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
Dominic DiDominic, age 90, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at the Whispering Oaks Retirement Home in Hermitage, where he moved to in 2017.
Grace Bartoli Redfield, 92, of Seneca, a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Daniel E. Saylor, 67, of Lompoc, California, formerly of the Bruin-Parker area passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in California of natural causes. In addition to his wife and son, many siblings survive in Parker and Bruin.
Robert F. Simons, 82, of Franklin, passed away at 3:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station.
Lancy Lee "Pap" Theiss, 83, of Clarion, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at UMPC Seneca after a brief Illness.
Junior Williams, 70, of Harrisville, formerly of Sugar Valley Lodge, passed away at 7:42 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove in Harrisville.
Carl A. Erickson, age 89 of Willoughby, Ohio, formerly of Allyn, Washington, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Lake West Medical Center, Willoughby, Ohio.
