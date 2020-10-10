Thomas B. Mays, 72, of Franklin, passed away at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at UPMC Northwest.
A complete obituary will be published on Monday.
Updated: October 10, 2020 @ 2:02 pm
