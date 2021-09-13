Thomas Bernard Kelly, 68, of Oil City, passed away on Sept. 8, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.
He was born on May 12, 1953, in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. He grew up in Baltimore Maryland and later moved to Oil City. On July 13, 2003, Tom wed Nancy Caron. They spent 18 happy years together and have seven children. He enjoyed many hobbies including fishing, spending time with family, and watching his favorite football team the Baltimore Ravens. He loved to make people laugh, had a great wit and charm. He was a devout Christian and was a member of New Life Family Worship Center in Franklin.
On June 6, 1950 Thomas J. Hartle Jr. was delivered into this world by Dr. Thomas Thomas at the Oil City Hospital. He was the son of Thomas James Hartle Sr. and Priscilla Ann (Walter) Hartle. He joined his parents in eternal life on Sept. 11, 2021 at 6:06 p.m. in the evening at the age of 71.…
Mary Lou Crouser, 94 of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at St. Paul Homes. Mary Lou was born in Pittsburgh on Aug. 22, 1927, to the late Ronald and Verna (Stambaugh) Winwood. She attended Sandy Lake High School and worked at Polk Center in food servic…
Linda M. (McNabb) Taylor, age 73, of Tionesta, died on Saturday morning, Sept. 4, 2021, at her home in Tionesta surrounded by her family. She was born March 28, 1948, in Kittanning, daughter of the late Edward David and Amy (Winn) McNabb.
Elmo Derose Kline, 95, of Distant, went on to her heavenly home, to join her Lord and Savior and her husband Charles Duane (Bucky) Kline on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Bucky went ahead of her to Heaven on October 1, 1988. She had been lovingly cared for at her home at the time of her passing.
Jack Zerby, 78, of Brevard, NC, recently left this Earth due to heart failure for his heavenly home on Aug. 17, 2021. He leaves behind his beloved wife and soulmate, Diana Metzinger Zerby, after over 51 years of marriage.