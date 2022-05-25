Thomas Dwight Knight

Thomas Dwight Knight

Thomas Dwight Knight, age 86, of Shippenville, passed away Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022, following a brief illness.

Born Aug. 29, 1935, in Cooksburg, he was a son of the late Thomas R. Knight and Donna H. Bean Knight.

Robbin L. Yeany
Obituaries

Robbin L. Yeany

Robbin L. Yeany, 63, of Sligo, went home to be with her Lord and savior on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Shirley Kathyrn Cole
Obituaries

Shirley Kathyrn Cole

Shirley Kathyrn Cole of Jefferson Manor of Brookville, formerly of Distant, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 23, 2022. She was 90 years old.

Olive Mae Hetrick
Obituaries

Olive Mae Hetrick

Olive Mae Hetrick, 102, of New Bethlehem (Cottage Hill), passed away Sunday morning, May 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Ellen Mae Miller
Obituaries

Ellen Mae Miller

Ellen Mae Miller, 95, of Wentling Corners, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

June Louise Kelly
Obituaries

June Louise Kelly

June Louise Kelly, 91, of Rocky Grove passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, while surrounded by her family.

Marcella 'Marcy' Johnson
Obituaries

Marcella 'Marcy' Johnson

Marcella “Marcy” Johnson, 57, of Franklin, formerly of Hill City Road in Cranberry, passed away Sunday afternoon, May 22, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie, from complications of an extended illness.

Duane 'Dewey' R. Woods
Obituaries

Duane 'Dewey' R. Woods

Duane “Dewey” R. Woods, 42, of Shippenville, passed away loudly on Sunday, May 22, 2022, after a valiant battle with life.

Robert S. Wolbert
Obituaries

Robert S. Wolbert

Robert S. Wolbert, 62, of Oil City, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Obituaries

Barbara E. McDonough

Barbara E. McDonough, 83, formerly of Oil City, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Rolling Fields in Conneautville.

Obituaries

Michael L. Elder service set

A graveside service with military honors, accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard of Franklin, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 25th in the Brick Church Cemetery near Emlenton.

Thomas Richard Hefferman
Obituaries

Thomas Richard Hefferman

Thomas Richard Hefferman, 92 of Cochranton passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Wesbury United Methodist Community, Meadville after an extended illness.

Mark Trapano
Obituaries

Mark Trapano

Mark Trapano suddenly passed away in the early morning of Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home in Nectarine.

Michael L. Elder
Obituaries

Michael L. Elder

Michael L. Elder, 60, of Knox, passed away Monday morning, May 16, 2022, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

Obituaries

Robert McElhattan Sr. service changes

The location of the funeral services for Robert McElhattan Sr., 88, of Knox, has changed to Grace EC Church, 2561 Grace Church Road, Knox. The services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. There will be visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the services.

Nancy L. Thomas
Obituaries

Nancy L. Thomas

Nancy L. Thomas, 80, of Franklin passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, May 17, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca surrounded by her family and went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ.

Virginia Patrick
Obituaries

Virginia Patrick

Virginia Patrick, age 91, a longtime resident of the Tionesta area went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, following a stay at Highland Oaks Water Run in Clarion.

Oren 'Bud' Solida
Obituaries

Oren 'Bud' Solida

Oren “Bud” Solida, 85, of Rimersburg, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Obituaries

Pamela S. Curley

Pamela S. Curley, 67, of Franklin, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family.

Edna Alice Malone
Obituaries

Edna Alice Malone

Edna Alice Malone of Cooperstown was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world surrounded by her Daughters on Monday, May 16, 2022, at age 83.

Patricia A. Sharrar
Obituaries

Patricia A. Sharrar

Patricia A. Sharrar, age 81, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her daughter’s residence surrounded by her family.

Robert McElhattan Sr.
Obituaries

Robert McElhattan Sr.

Robert McElhattan Sr., 88, of Knox, passed away at Clarion Hospital on Monday, May 16, 2022, after suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Cleora Ann Dotterrer
Obituaries

Cleora Ann Dotterrer

Cleora Ann Dotterrer, age 78, of Marienville, passed away peacefully Monday, May 16, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Irene Rosella Rinker
Obituaries

Irene Rosella Rinker

Irene Rosella Rinker, 96, formerly of Knox, passed away at the Heritage Valley Beaver Hospital on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Obituaries

Alice R. Bish

Alice R. Bish, age 84, of Indiana, formerly of Distant, and wife of the late Malcolm Bish, passed away Saturday morning May 14, 2022, at the Lynn Haven Personal Care Home in Blacklick.

Kenneth Eugene Williams 'Ken'
Obituaries

Kenneth Eugene Williams 'Ken'

Kenneth Eugene Williams “Ken”, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at UF Health The Villages Hospital, Florida. He had recently celebrated his 90th birthday Feb 14, 2022.

Josephine Donna 'Patty' Neese
Obituaries

Josephine Donna 'Patty' Neese

Josephine Donna “Patty” Neese, 92, formerly of Foxburg, passed away late Saturday afternoon, May 14, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City while in the company of her loving family.

Obituaries

Linda S. Baker

Linda S. Baker, 71, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 10:22 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, in The Caring Place in Franklin.

Patricia K. Scierka
Obituaries

Patricia K. Scierka

Patricia K. Scierka, 88, of Coraopolis and formerly of Oil City, passed away Saturday May 14, 2022, at ProMedica in Greentree.

Benjamin R. Ritter
Obituaries

Benjamin R. Ritter

Benjamin “Ben” Ritter, 33, passed away the morning of April 27, 2022, at his home in Brentwood, Pennsylvania after a three-year battle with cancer.

Julius Otto Bihler Jr.
Obituaries

Julius Otto Bihler Jr.

Julius Otto Bihler Jr. “Bud”, 85 of Millcreek Township, Utica, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Sharon Regional Hospital.