Thomas George Sutley, formerly of Rocky Grove, passed away in his home in Huntington Beach, Calif., with his best friend Mike Machnik by his side on Oct. 1, 2021.

He was born in Reno on July 31, 1949 to Donna (Disque) and Kenneth Sutley. His father was tragically killed in a refinery explosion in Reno on April 8, 1951.

Ora Mae (Wilson) Ely
Ora Mae (Wilson) Ely

Ora Mae (Wilson) Ely, 91, formerly of Topton; Franklin, Venango County; Allentown; and Brunswick, Ohio; died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, Maidencreek Township, where she resided since 2018.

Bonnie S. Hondel
Bonnie S. Hondel

Bonnie S. Hondel, 53, of Oil City, passed away Sunday Oct. 24, 2021 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.

Cheryl Elaine Levier Timblin

Cheryl Elaine Levier Timblin, 74, of Karns City, formerly of Parker area, passed away Saturday evening Oct. 23, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.

Gerald W. Dunkle
Gerald W. Dunkle

Gerald W. Dunkle, 83, of North Pine Grove/Cooksburg, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

Anthony P. 'Tony' Marterella
Anthony P. 'Tony' Marterella

Anthony P. “Tony” Marterella, 56, of Gaithersburg, Md., formerly of Emlenton, passed away peacefully following a brief illness on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Springs, Md.

Richard Lee Mong
Richard Lee Mong

Richard Lee Mong, 86, of Allison Road, Seneca, the retired president and owner of the former Mong Dairy Company, now Schneider’s Dairy, passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Sally Kilmer
Sally Kilmer

Sally Kilmer, 74 of Franklin, passed away at her home surrounded by her family late Friday evening, Oct. 22, 2021.

John Craig McCoy
John Craig McCoy

John Craig McCoy, 68, of Polk, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at UPMC Northwest of natural causes.

Frances Elizabeth 'Beth' Kelly
Frances Elizabeth 'Beth' Kelly

Frances Elizabeth “Beth” Kelly of Bruin passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, after a long illness, just four days after her 80th birthday. She was a resident at Clarview Nursing Home since 2019, and had been admitted there several times before that.

Daniel 'Dan' L. Eakin
Daniel 'Dan' L. Eakin

Daniel “Dan” L. Eakin, 68, of Van, Cranberry Township, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness.

Martha Faye Hetrick Ferry Breene
Martha Faye Hetrick Ferry Breene

Martha Faye Hetrick Ferry Breene of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at UPMC Northwest, in Seneca after battling a long illness. She was 77 years of age.

Richard W. Kerr
Richard W. Kerr

Richard W. Kerr, 78, of Polk passed away in the late morning hours of Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at home after a long battle with cancer.

Kathryn Rugh
Kathryn Rugh

Kathryn Rugh, 85, of Knox, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in Selinsgrove, at the home of her daughter who lovingly took care of her the last 18 months.

James R. Manners Sr.
James R. Manners Sr.

James R. Manners Sr., 83, of Oil City, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

Barbara A. Harp
Barbara A. Harp

Barbara A. Harp, 57, of Ararat, N.C., formerly of Marienville, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at Dunmore Plantation following a period of declining health.

Dorothy E. Heath
Dorothy E. Heath

Dorothy E. Heath, 93, of Riverside Drive, Oil City, passed away held by loved ones on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 20, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Victor K. Fernandez
Victor K. Fernandez

Victor K. Fernandez, 62, of Fisher, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at his home following a brief illness.

Julie Marie Ditty
Julie Marie Ditty

Julie Marie Ditty, 47, of Shippenville, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, due to injuries she received in a car accident.

Carolyn Jean Johnson
Carolyn Jean Johnson

Carolyn Jean Johnson, 76, of Utica, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at home, surrounded by her loving family, after a two-and-a-half year battle with cancer.

Furthermore - Lester W. DuPont

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

David R. Romig
David R. Romig

David R. Romig, 69, of Summerville, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

Samuel Bailey
Samuel Bailey

Samuel Bailey, 72, of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.

Stanley E. Chitester
Stanley E. Chitester

Stanley E. Chitester, 91, of Brookville died Monday evening, Oct. 18, 2021 at Brookside Assisted Living following a period of declining health.

Jack T. Slaughenhaupt
Jack T. Slaughenhaupt

Jack T. Slaughenhaupt, 82, of Brookville, died in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at Penn Highlands Dubois following a period of declining health.

Martha Breene

Martha Faye Hetrick Ferry Breene, 77, of Oil City, died peacefully, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Phyllis T. Delp
Phyllis T. Delp

Phyllis T. Delp, 93, a resident of Jefferson Manor, passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Leona Bickel
Leona Bickel

Leona Bickel, 94, formerly of Titusville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Phoenix, Ariz.

Lester W. DuPont
Lester W. DuPont

Lester W. DuPont, 81, of Canal Township, Utica, passed away at 11:04 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center due to complications from a brief illness.

Michael "Mike" Fedorek service set

A celebration of life for Michael “Mike” Fedorek of Oil City, will be held Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Polish National Alliance located at 410 Seneca St., Oil City. Mike passed away Aug. 20, 2021, and he was president of the Polish National Alliance for 16 years.

Carrie R. Collins
Carrie R. Collins

Carrie R. Collins, 39, of Sugar Grove, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, following a lengthy illness.