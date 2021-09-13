Thomas Hartle Jr.

On June 6, 1950 Thomas J. Hartle Jr. was delivered into this world by Dr. Thomas Thomas at the Oil City Hospital. He was the son of Thomas James Hartle Sr. and Priscilla Ann (Walter) Hartle. He joined his parents in eternal life on Sept. 11, 2021 at 6:06 p.m. in the evening at the age of 71. He passed away in his childhood home surrounded by his loving wife Janice and their family.
Tom graduated from Clarion Area High School in 1968. He then began his career with the PA Department of Transportation where he worked for 31 years. He started as a laborer and worked his way through many positions in Clarion County until he reached assistant superintendent in Clearfield County where he retired in 1999.
