Thomas L. Callahan, 87 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, Ohio, passed away at his home following a full and meaningful life.
He was born Sept. 9, 1933, in Oil City. Thomas had made his home in Lorain for the last sixty years.
Sheila R. Boughner, 59, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Austintown Healthcare Center in Youngstown, Ohio.
Joyce "Peach" Bowie of Oil City passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family following a courageous battle with cancer.
Barbara J. Stalker Foust, 64, of Dutch Hill, Parker, passed away early Friday morning May 7, 2021, at Penn Highlands-Jefferson Manor at Brookville following an illness.
Stanley J. Huefner, 56, a resident of 1176 State Route 428, Oakland Township, died peacefully Thursday, May 6, 2021 at his home.
Sara A. Sines, 90, a resident of 102 Church St., Clintonville, died peacefully at 4:49 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in her home.
William F. Zacherl, 72, of Shippenville, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Paul Raymond Adams, Sr., 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 2, 2021 after an extended battle with cancer.
Merle E. Carr, 71 of Rimersburg, PA passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Glenn Allen Neiport, age 71, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer.
Ronald J. "Ron" Klein, 63, of West Freedom, went to be with the lord Tuesday evening, May 4, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.
B. Lavier Hummel passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.
Rosie Emmaline Shaw, 87, of Clintonville passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at home.
Roberta Mae (Dreibelbis) Wenner, 95, of Van, affectionately known as "Grandma Birdie"went Home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday morning, May 4, 2021, following a brief period of declining health.
Frederick A. Fiscus, 83, of Marble, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Scott R. Morrison, age 59, of Oil City, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at UMPC Northwest in Seneca.
Ira "Odie" Wyman, 83, of East Brady, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by loved ones.
Meda Beichner, 75, of Shippenville, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021, after a brief illness.
John W. Hicks, 81, of Franklin, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family in the early evening hours of Friday, April 30, 2021.
Russell L. Irwin, 74, of Warren, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital, Erie.
Carol Sires, 66, of Polk, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021.
Ronald Eugene Albaugh Sr., age 65, of Brookville, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 29, 2021, at McKinley Health Center surrounded by his loved ones.
Richard D. "Dick" Clark, 89, of Oil City, died at his home of natural causes on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Helen L (Copenhaver) Fetzer, 94, of Haines City, FL, formerly of Clarion, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Delores "Dot" J. Frankenberger, 90, of Oil City, passed away late in the morning of Friday, April 30, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Mary Bernadette Marshall passed away peacefully Monday, April 26, 2021.
Donald E. "Red" Winslow, 84, of Franklin, died April 1, 2021.
Randy Alan Carlson, 58, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, April 28th, 2021, after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.
Brian C. DiFonzo, 54, of Titusville passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh following a battle with Leukemia for the past year.
Charlotte F. Dolby, 91, of Lucinda, passed away Thursday morning, April 29, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Nathan G. Luzier, 15, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly due to a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Bradley L. Montgomery, 33 of Deer Creek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Greenville.
Donald D. Dee, 89, formerly of Pine Street, Parker, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021, at the home of his daughter.
LeWayne E. Rottman, 67, of Petrolia, Butler County, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at his home.
James Richard "Jim" Proper, 62, of Oil City, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Randy Ray O'Neil, 64, a resident of 110 Hillcrest Ave., Polk, died peacefully Monday, April 26, 2021, in his home, following an extended illness.
