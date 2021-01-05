Thomas L. Miller, 72 of Emlenton, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
He was born in Butler on Dec. 3, 1948, the son of the late Thomas C. and Louise Miller.
Jason C. Beers Sr., 48, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
Helen Caylor, 67, of Clarion passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following an extended illness.
On Saturday, Jan. 2nd, 2021, Louise Gertrude Craft passed away at Crawford County Care Center at the age of 79, following a period of declining health.
Rev. Donald D. Hake Jr., 70, of West Middlesex, passed away Monday evening Dec. 28, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Tommy Lee Snow, 77, a resident of Cranberry, and former resident of Corinth, Mississippi, passed away Thursday afternoon, Dec. 31, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, Mississippi following a brief illness.
Charles W. "Charley" Newton, 79, of Hannasville, Canal Township, died at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday evening, Jan. 1, 2021, following complications from a stroke.
Christopher G. Schupp, 64, of Fryburg passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at home after a three-year battle with cancer.
Mrs. Alice Mae Tarr, 86, of Titusville, went to her heavenly reward on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville.
Eber W. Thomas, of Knox, will be missed for his smiles and laughter and for being a good-natured and loving person.
Sommer L. Wice, 35, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home Friday night, Jan. 1, 2021.
Paul E. Addington Jr., 76, formerly of Polk, passed away in the early afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at The Grove at Greenville.
William Lee Amon, age 84, of 918 E. Eighth St., Bloomsburg, died at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, after an illness.
Lewis "Dean" "Poppie" Eugene Confer, age 84, of Brookville, formerly of Knox, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Penn Highlands DuBois after an extended illness.
Constance M. Drelick, 87, formerly of Oil City, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at her home.
Carolyn S. Holabaugh, 67 of Seneca, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, after a battle with cancer.
George H. Hunt, age 88, of East Brady, formerly of New York, passed away at Clarview Nursing Center on Jan. 1, 2021.
Carl Edward "Bay" McCall, 87, of Fairmount City, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at home, surrounded by his family following an extended illness.
Elva Maxine (McKinley) Preston, age 81, of Scott Township, formerly of Franklin, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Dr. Walter Leroy Riley, 96, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 2:17 a.m. at his home.
James L. "Jim" Foy Sr., age 74, of Franklin, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, Dec. 30, 2020, at home with his loving family at his side following complications of heart failure.
David W. Graham, 82, of Polk, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Phyllis R. Himes, age 96, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Edgewood Heights where she had been a resident for several years.
Joseph G. Saeli Jr., 84, a resident of 96 Meadville Pike, Franklin, died peacefully Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.
Howard James "Grandpa" Wilkinson was reunited with his Mother on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
Karen M. Fischer, 68, of Oil City, died Dec. 1, 2020.
Carmen Patrick Caccavo, 94, of Franklin, passed away after a struggle with COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Meadville.
Mr. Brian E. "Boo" Snyder, 61, of Titusville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at 2:00 a.m. after an extended illness.
Allen Taube, 80, of Knox passed away at his home Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, following an extended illness.
Glenda Jean Bell, age 68, of Shippenville, passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 29, 2020, at UPMC-Magee Women's Hospital in Pittsburgh following a short illness.
Alice M. Brink, 90, of Cooperstown, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station where she had resided for the past several years.
Darlene R. Culbertson Case, 79, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Fairview Manor after a long battle with dementia.
Willard M. "Bill" Cline, 95, of Bradford, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Bradford Ecumenical Home after a brief illness.
Richard Golden, 89, a resident of the Caring Place in Franklin, died at 8:07 p.m Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in the intensive care unit at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
With the announcement of the lifting of Gov. Wolf's temporary mitigation restrictions placed on businesses, now set to expire at 8 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021, visitation for Carolyn McFadden will be public and held from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 C…
Kathleen "Kate" Marie Beary Miller of Shippenville passed away on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 30th, 2020, at her home on Knight Town Road, surrounded by her loving family.
Joseph G. Saeli Jr., 84, a resident of 96 Meadville Pike, Franklin, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at UPMC Northwest.
Nancy L. Shoup, 81, of Marienville, died Wednesday morning, Dec. 30, 2020, at Snyder Memorial Home due to complications related to COVID-19.
Marilyn J. Silves, 85, formerly of Sligo, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion where she fought a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was greatly loved and cared for by all of the staff there.
