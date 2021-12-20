Thomas Lee Bickel, of Polk, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at AHN Grove City.
Thomas was born in Franklin to the late James and Mary (Grove) Bickel. He was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School and worked as a resident aide at Polk State Center. Thomas was a member of North Sandy Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed painting and creating flower arrangements, decorating cakes and doing crafts of any kind.
William “Bill” Walter Attleberger, Jr., age 49, of Franklin, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, surrounded by his family, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca after a period of declining health from heart issues.
Robert J. “Bob” Douglass was called to Heaven at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Leigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. He died of of natural causes with family at his bedside. Bob was 74 years young at the time of his death.
Thomas James “Jim” Best, 66, of Boardman, OH, formerly of Lincoln Park, MI and West Freedom, Perry Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord Sunday evening, Dec. 12, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.