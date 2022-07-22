Thomas Lee Daugherty, 73, of Oil City passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, after a courageous with battle with cancer.
Tom was known as a really nice guy. He fiercely loved his family, friends, home and his remote. He was always ready to help, if needed. Whenever he went grocery shopping he always brought home a bouquet of flowers. His emoji-laden texts messages were legendary. He could write three words and have four lines of uninterrupted emojis follow. Hearts were a favorite. He considered everyone his friend. Driving through town with him, was like being on a parade float, he waved at everyone. He was a true gentleman in every sense of the word.
