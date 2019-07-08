Thomas Leroy Gorham, age 72, of Oil City and formerly of Knox, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at his home following an illness.
Born July 3, 1947, in Lincoln, Illinois, he was a son of the late Edward Jackson Gorham and Georgena Arlene Kearney Gorham.
He was a corporal in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Upon leaving the service, he returned to Pennsylvania and worked in the glass manufacturing industry in Knox for many years.
Thomas is survived by a son, Edward William Gorham and his wife, Elaine, of Tennessee and their children and grandchildren; one daughter, Barbara Ann Gorham Hurst of Knox and her children; one brother, Charles E. Gorham of Knox; and a sister, Patricia A. Gorham Shaffer and her husband, Wade, of Nickelville.
He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald L. Gorham and a sister, Georgena May Gorham Lindemuth.
As per Thomas's wishes, there will be no services.
Interment will take place in the family plot at the Beachwood Cemetery in Falls Creek.
Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.
