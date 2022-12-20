Thomas M. Ganoe

Thomas M. Ganoe

Thomas M. Ganoe, 74, of Clarion, passed away Saturday evening, Dec. 17, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.

He was born on Sept. 17, 1948, in Brookville, son of the late Thomas E. and Gladys L. Corle Ganoe.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Ganoe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters
Obituaries

Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters

Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters, age 72, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Thomas M. Ganoe
Obituaries

Thomas M. Ganoe

Thomas M. Ganoe, 74, of Clarion, passed away Saturday evening, Dec. 17, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.

Jean M. Morris
Obituaries

Jean M. Morris

Jean M. Morris, 88, of Pleasantville, passed away Sunday morning Dec. 18, 2022, at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville.

Walter Joseph 'Joe' McFadden
Obituaries

Walter Joseph 'Joe' McFadden

Walter Joseph “Joe” McFadden, 93, of Woodridge, IL, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at his home in Homer Glen, IL. He was surrounded by family, watching football in his favorite recliner.

Edna Marie Lutz
Obituaries

Edna Marie Lutz

Edna Marie Lutz, 81, of Oil City, fought a courageous 16-month battle against cancer and died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

Ivan E. Ogle
Obituaries

Ivan E. Ogle

Ivan E. Ogle, a former resident of Mayo, passed away on Dec. 3, 2022, from complications related to COVID-19. He was 93 years old.

Mary Jo Stephenson
Obituaries

Mary Jo Stephenson

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our loving devoted mother, Mary Jo Stephenson, on Dec. 16, 2022.

Robert (Bob) B. McElravy
Obituaries

Robert (Bob) B. McElravy

Robert (Bob) B. McElravy, 80, of Hawthorn, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

James M. Gibbons
Obituaries

James M. Gibbons

James M. Gibbons, 82, of Oil City, passed away at 3:10 a.m. Saturday Dec. 17, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare after a short illness.

Susan M. Holibaugh
Obituaries

Susan M. Holibaugh

Susan M. Holibaugh, age 69, of Sligo, passed away Thursday evening, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Marian A. Gurney McIntire Mullen
Obituaries

Marian A. Gurney McIntire Mullen

Marian A. Gurney McIntire Mullen, 82, of Emlenton, Richland Township, Venango County, went to her heavenly home, early Friday morning Dec. 16, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Mary Sue Lowman
Obituaries

Mary Sue Lowman

Mary Sue Lowman, 76, of Clarion, passed away early Friday morning, Dec. 16, 2022 at the Butler Memorial Hospital.

Marie Baxter
Obituaries

Marie Baxter

Marie Baxter, 85, of Marienville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday morning, Dec. 16, 2022 at her home following an extended illness.

Obituaries

Donald J. Palmer Jr.

Donald J. Palmer Jr., 95, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on Feb. 22, 1927, in Venango County, to the late Donald J. Palmer, Sr. and Elsie R. Buffone.

Lori A. Leahew
Obituaries

Lori A. Leahew

Lori A. Leahew, age 61, of Tionesta, died on Friday, December 16, 2022 at her home in Tionesta.

Obituaries

Ronald J. McElroy

Ronald J. McElroy, age 63, of Oil City, passed away suddenly due to heart issues on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Erie. He is survived by his siblings, nieces, and nephews.

Mary Lou Triola
Obituaries

Mary Lou Triola

Mary Lou Triola, age 94, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at The Collins House after a brief but fierce battle with lung cancer.

Roger Bruce Martz
Obituaries

Roger Bruce Martz

Roger Bruce Martz passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Carolyn Shimmons
Obituaries

Carolyn Shimmons

Carolyn Shimmons passed away peacefully at Brighton Gardens in Atlanta, GA on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Jeffrey L. 'Jeff' Courson
Obituaries

Jeffrey L. 'Jeff' Courson

Jeffrey L. “Jeff” Courson, 65, of Camden, SC, formerly of Clarion, died early Sunday morning, Dec. 11, 2022 at Karesh Long Term Care & Rehabilitation Center following a long and courageously fought battle with MS.

Lloyd E. Neiswonger
Obituaries

Lloyd E. Neiswonger

Lloyd E. Neiswonger, 87, of New Bethlehem, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday evening, Dec. 12, 2022, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Obituaries

Carolyn Shimmons

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, Carolyn Shimmons, formerly of Sligo, passed on peacefully at her current home in Atlanta.

Tina Siegel Kean
Obituaries

Tina Siegel Kean

Tina Siegel Kean, 53, of Shippenville passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, after a brief illness.

Stella M. Caccamo
Obituaries

Stella M. Caccamo

Stella M. Caccamo, 101, formerly of Franklin, got her wish of spending Christmas in heaven with her family, slipping away in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

Diane Lyn Gibbons
Obituaries

Diane Lyn Gibbons

Diane Lyn Gibbons, age 70, of Horsecreek Road, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Robert R. Clouner, Jr.
Obituaries

Robert R. Clouner, Jr.

Robert R. Clouner Jr., age 65, of Tionesta, died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Shippenville.

Obituaries

Donald K. Cooper

Donald K. Cooper, age 69, of Oil City, died on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.