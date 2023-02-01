Thomas R. “Tom” Kemmer, 74, of Kingsville, passed away unexpectedly early Sunday morning, Jan. 29, 2023 at his home. He was born on Aug. 25, 1948 in Kingsville; son of the late Lawrence Morrison and Leona Catherine Smith Kemmer.
Tom was a 1966 graduate of Clarion Limestone High School. He married the love of his life, Susan D. “Sue” Leadbetter, on June 8, 1968, who survives. They spent 54 wonderful years of marriage together.
Larry E. Linamen, 75, of Licking Twp., Emlenton entered eternal rest with his Lord and Saviour early Monday morning (01-30-2023) following a several months illness surrounded by his loving and devoted family.
Ruth Hopper, 82, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Monday morning, Jan. 30, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 13, 1940, in Tanyard and was the last surviving member of the late Charles E. and Goldie Mae (Bish) Nolf.
Judith “Judy” Heffern Harris, 85, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Jan. 28, 2023 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She was born on March 27, 1937 in Oil City, Pennsylvania to W. Paul and Jeraldine (Carmichael) Heffern. Judy grew up in Miller Park and a…
Jeffrey Myers Crawford, 83, of Lowell Healthcare in Lowell, Indiana, a well-known former Emlenton resident, went to be with our heavenly father Jan. 21, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Jeff had resided at Lowell Healthcare since July 1, 2018.
Richard “Dick” G. Dillman, 87, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in the comfort of his home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born on May 16, 1935, to the late James A. and Minnie E. (Woodring) Dillman in Brookville.
Charles W. Karns passed away of natural causes on Jan. 24th, 2023. He was a resident of Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation. He was born on Oct. 15th, 1933 to the late W. Harrison Karns and Mary Elizabeth (Sager) Karns.