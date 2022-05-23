Thomas Richard Hefferman

The location of the funeral services for Robert McElhattan Sr., 88, of Knox, has changed to Grace EC Church, 2561 Grace Church Road, Knox. The services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. There will be visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the services.
Grace Marie Shiner, age 61 of Shippenville (formerly of New Bethlehem), was born in Armstrong County on September 8, 1960, to Shirley Watt. She passed away after a courageous 22-month battle with cancer at her home in Shippenville on May 13, 2022.