Thomas Tinker

Thomas Tinker

Thomas Tinker, a teacher at Jeff Tech, passed on to heaven Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, after a 21-month battle with brain cancer.

Thomas Tinker was born Feb. 9, 1957, to Ben and Norma Tinker of Dubois. His father Ben preceded him in death.

Bonnie J. Roddy
Bonnie J. Roddy

Bonnie J. Roddy, 92, of East Palestine, Ohio, formerly of Oil City, died peacefully at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in East Palestine, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

Richard A. Sarver
Richard A. Sarver

Richard A. Sarver, 74, of Tidioute passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.

Donna L. Clinger Beckwith
Donna L. Clinger Beckwith

Donna L. Clinger Beckwith, 83, of Frogtown, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville, where she has been a resident for the past 27 months.

Timothy Norman Deeter Sr.
Timothy Norman Deeter Sr.

Timothy Norman Deeter Sr., 66, a well-known resident of 30 Front St., Franklin, died peacefully at 3:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca, following a courageous battle with heart disease, surrounded by his loving family.

Matthew Michael Dickinson
Matthew Michael Dickinson

Matthew Michael Dickinson, 43, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early on Christmas morning, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at his home.

John Joseph 'Jay' Fickenworth
John Joseph 'Jay' Fickenworth

John Joseph "Jay" Fickenworth, 52, of Tylersburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, while at home after a lengthy and courageous battle with many medical complications.

Helen Irene Taylor Keller
Helen Irene Taylor Keller

Helen Irene Taylor Keller, 88, of Franklin, passed away due to complications from COVID-19 at 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Curtis Dwight Kiehl Sr.
Curtis Dwight Kiehl Sr.

Curtis Dwight Kiehl Sr., age 62, of Hawthorn, passed on from this life to his heavenly home on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, following a sudden illness.

William 'Bill' Lawson
William 'Bill' Lawson

On Earth we celebrated the birth of Christ on Dec. 25th, 2020. Bill Lawson, formerly of Corsica, left this year's earthly celebration to join the celebration in Heaven.

Joseph W. Lowrie Sr.
Joseph W. Lowrie Sr.

Joseph W. Lowrie Sr., 78, of Corsica, passed away on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020 at Penn Highlands in Dubois due to complications from Crohn's Disease.

Olga M. Raybuck

Olga M. Raybuck, 95, of Youngsville and formerly of Oil City, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the Rouse Home after an extended illness.

Linda S. Stull

Linda S. Stull, 68, of Franklin, passed away at 9:19 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Kenneth E. Weaver
Kenneth E. Weaver

Kenneth E. Weaver, 74, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday afternoon, Dec. 25, 2020 at his residence.

Marcia Sue McGinnis Runyan
Marcia Sue McGinnis Runyan

Marcia Sue McGinnis Runyan, 84, of Highland Oaks, Clarion, passed away Thursday evening Dec. 24, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

Cathy L. Texter King
Cathy L. Texter King

Cathy L. Texter King, 66, of Clarion, formerly of Foxburg, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in the comfort of her home while surrounded by her loving husband and family.

Ivan D. Alabaugh
Ivan D. Alabaugh

Ivan D. Alabaugh, 86, of Franklin, passed away in the morning of Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station.

Crystal Jeanne Gilbert
Crystal Jeanne Gilbert

Crystal Jeanne Gilbert, age 59, of Titusville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 while at UPMC Northwest. Crystal was born Jan. 4, 1961 in Oil City, to the late Leland M. "Buck" Gilbert Sr. and Jeanne D. (Williams) Gilbert.

Randy A. Haag
Randy A. Haag

Randy A. Haag of Barkeyville Borough, passed at home on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, following a lengthy illness; he was 62.

Rhea Jean Knappenberger
Rhea Jean Knappenberger

Rhea Jean Knappenberger, age 100, of Knox, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.