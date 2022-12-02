Thomas “Tom” Mong, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the age of 84 following a life filled with moments his family will cherish forever. Tom, an outdoorsman and dedicated follower of Christ, demonstrated a fierce love for life and his family which never wavered even as he courageously battled cancer over the past several years.
Raised in Rimersburg, he was the son of Harry and Agnes (Kriebel) Mong. He graduated from Union Joint High School in 1956 before marrying the love of his life of 60 years, E. Patricia McKinney in 1962. Tom served in the U.S. Army Reserves and proudly traveled to Fort Dix for active duty early in his life. After returning, he worked at Owens-Illinois for four decades as a maintenance supervisor developing lifelong friendships.
