Thomas W. Meehan Jr., 73 of Oil City, passed away at the Collins House on Wednesday, April 13th, 2022.
Thomas was born in Oil City on Feb. 2, 1949. He was the son of the late Thomas Sr. and Emily Tock Meehan. He was a 1967 graduate of Oil City High School. He was a United States Marine Corps Veteran and served in Vietnam. Thomas was employed at the Oil Well Supply Co., Franklin Steel, and later retired from Joy Manufacturing. He enjoyed watching Nascar, hunting and fishing, eating ice cream and watching his favorite TV show “Bitchin Rides.”
Timothy James Kay, 55, a lifelong Franklin resident, died peacefully at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove Facility at Harrisville. Tim had been confined to convalescent care since suffering injuries in an automobile accident on June 11, 2004.
Shirley Jane (Crooks) Pence, age 97 of New Bethlehem, was born in Distant, Armstrong County, on March 8, 1925, to Clyde and Orie Bowser Crooks. She passed away of natural causes at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem on Sunday morning, April 10, 2022.
Guy W. Shoup, 93, of Emlenton, Richland Township, Clarion County, a well known, long time, Emlenton and Foxburg business man, passed away late Thursday evening, April 7, 2022, while in the comfort of his home.