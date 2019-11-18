Tim L. Hagerty, 67, a resident of Franklin, passed away at 6:53 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family, following a battle with cancer.
A complete obituary will be published Tuesday.
