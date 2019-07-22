Timothy A. Walters, age 37, of Tionesta, died on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his home in Tionesta.
He was born June 25, 1982 in Oil City, son of Debra S. and Robert J. Womer, who both survive in Cooperstown.
Tim loved his family and loved to spend time with his nieces and nephews. He especially liked to help anyone, including the elderly. He enjoyed working in his yard, and was an avid fisherman.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by five sisters, Holly M. Finley and her husband Bob of Pittsburgh, Heather L. Knapp and her husband John of Minnesota, Julie R. Druschel and her husband Rob of Beaver, Amy S. Graham and her husband Mike of Oil City and his little sister Samantha L. Domres at home in Cooperstown.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews including, Ranger and Walker Finley, Blu, Oak and Raspberry Knapp, Alex and Kaden Druschel, and Luke, Cody and Jessa Graham. Also surviving are several aunts and uncles and some very special friends.
There will be no public visitation.
All services held will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Amy Graham Benefit Fund, Franklin Oil Region Credit Union 101 North 13th St. Franklin, 16323.
Contributions will be used to help Tim's nephew, Luke, who is afflicted with ALD.
