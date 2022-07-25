Timothy D. Keely, 69, of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in his home.
He was born April 7, 1953, in Franklin, a beloved son of the late I. Dana and Lavonne C. (Titler) Keely.
Salem Cynthia Comiske and Sawyer Scottlynn Comiske were born suddenly late in the evening on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Seneca, at UPMC Northwest via emergency C-section at only 25 weeks into the pregnancy.
Lawrence “Dick” Shoup, age 87, of Knox, passed away late Friday evening, July 22, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital, following an illness.
Shirley Ann Carson, age 85, died on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Imogene L. Beichner, 94, of Marble, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital. She was born on March 13, 1928, in Pine City; she was a daughter of the late Willis and Genevieve Hanby Etzel. Imogene helped raise her younger siblings and also helped with the delivery of h…
John Anthony Zuklich entered into this world Oct. 27, 1929, in McKees Rocks, to John and Louise(Marnich) Zuklich.
Joyce S. Wagner, 86, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, after an extended illness.
Janet E. Snyder, 82, of Lucinda, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday July 20, 2022, at Snyder Memorial Healthcare Center in Marienville.
Millicent “Millie” Barnett of Charlotte, NC, former longtime resident of Franklin, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, May 26, 2022, ten days short of her 101st birthday. Millicent, the daughter of British immigrants Charlotte (Turner) and Albert Fitzpatrick, was the s…
Thomas Lee Daugherty, 73, of Oil City passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, after a courageous with battle with cancer.
Melissa L. Mackie, 62, of Oil City, passed away at 9:25 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at her home.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incorrect. This is designed to set the record straight.
Audrey Cole, 86, a resident of Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville, formerly of Titusville, passed away Wednesday morning July 20, 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.
Helen L. Krizon, 80 of Polk, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Grove Manor in Grove City.
Cara Beth (Gates) Salsgiver, age 49, passed away Monday, July 18th, 2022, due to natural causes.
Sue Ann Middleton, 64,a resident of 636 Buffalo St., Franklin died peacefully at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at her sister’s home in Seneca, following an extended illness.
Patricia A. “Pat” McFadden, 77, of Clintonville passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Carl E. “Ted” Townsend passed away on July 16, 2022. He was born April 8, 1930 in Oil City, the son of the late Carl H. Townsend and Jean L. Townsend.
Margaret M. Orlosky, 94, of Hershey, formerly of Fryburg, passed away peacefully Monday, July 18, 2022, surrounded by her children.
John W. Wantje, 79, of Marienville, formerly of Pittsburgh, died late Monday, July 18, 2022, following a period of declining health.
Wanda M. Heffernan, 92, of Franklin passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Robert L. “Pap” Wolfe, 91, of Wolf’s Corners, Tionesta, passed away late Sunday night, July 17, 2022, at Hamot Medical Center in Erie.
Walter “Walt” Goughler, 85, of Knox passed away at home Monday, July 18, 2022, following a brief illness.
Timothy M. “Rader” Hargenrader, age 61, of Oil City, left this earthly world on Sunday, July 17, 2022, to attend a heavenly birthday party, joining his mother on her birthday.
James Robert Teifer, born Sept. 2, 1964, was airlifted from the baseball fields in Hasson Heights early Tuesday morning. He was stricken down with a massive stroke after completing his second shift duties as a manager at Electralloy, Wrought Products Division in Cherrytree. He died on Thursd…
Merle A. VanWormer, 60, of Oil City, died Sunday afternoon, July 17, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and family, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Michael P. McMahon, 75, of 2 Rich St., Oil City, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital after a brief illness.
The family of Fred Jolley Jr. invites family and friends to a celebration of life for Fred at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, at Old Sandy Cemetery in Polk.
Robert L Graham Jr., 89, of Tionesta passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, after a sudden decline in health.
Gerald E. Byers, 74, of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville.
Phyllis J. Thurau, 91, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Transitional Care Unit at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Faye E. Sherrow, 77, of Kennerdell, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at Orchard Manor.
Norman P. Breene, 68, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, (surrounded by family) at Family Hospice, in Pittsburgh, after an extended illness.
John Paul Myers, 88, of Franklin, formerly of Summerville-Corsica Road in Corsica, PA, went to his heavenly home on Thursday evening, July 14, 2022 while being cared for at the home of his daughter, Debra Stover.
Harvey R. Cricks, age 88, of Zanesville, Ohio, died at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House.
Beverly A. Smith, 77, of Franklin, PA, passed away July 14, 2022 at the Titusville Hospital.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Constance L. “Connie” McCoy will be held Saturday, July 23 at 11 a.m. at the Franklin Alliance Church, 1200 Otter Street, Franklin, PA 16323. The Rev. Jon Martin will officiate. Family, friends, and neighbors are invited to attend. Mrs. McCoy, 87, …
Debra Sue Green, 69, of Franklin passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at her home.
