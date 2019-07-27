Timothy Ivan McClelland

Timothy "Tim" Ivan McClelland, 53, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2019, at Titusville Area Hospital.
Born May 13, 1966, in Oil City, he was the son of Marilyn Ann Stevenson and the late Wilbur McClelland. His mother survives him.
Tim proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army National Guard where he served in active duty from Oct. 2, 1984, to Dec. 27, 1986, and in the Reserves from Dec. 27, 1986, to Dec. 27, 1992.
Tim was honorably discharged with a Good Conduct Medal, Sharpshooter Marksmanship Badge for Rifle M-16, Grenade, and Tow Gunner, and the Army Service Ribbon.
Tim was employed for over 15 years as a powder coater for Conair/SFPC.
In his spare time, Tim had a love of sports, enjoyed spending time with his family, and attending the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren in Christ Church.
He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and collected baseball cards.
Tim's keen eye led him to many auctions and yard sales, looking for anything of interest. He also loved golfing, fishing, and all the many road trips he took with his sons.
Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his mother, Tim is survived by his two sons, Aaron McClelland and Evan McClelland, both of Franklin; his daughter, Kristin Wentworth and her husband, Zachary, of Barkeyville; his three grandchildren, Lauralie, Addison, and Harper Wentworth, all of Barkeyville; and his sister, Jane Babcock and her husband, Tony, of Saegertown.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur McClelland; his biological mother, Ruth Strain and his biological brother, Richard Strain.
Family and friends will be received Monday, July 29, at Atlantic Avenue United Brethren in Christ Church, 160 Atlantic Ave. Franklin, from noon to 2 p.m.
Funeral services for Tim will be held Monday, July 29, at the church, starting at 2 p.m., with Rev. Brad Riddle, pastor of the church, officiating.
Military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.
Tim will be laid to rest at The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends can visit http://www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.