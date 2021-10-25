Timothy J. “Tim” Hockman, 57, of Miola, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at his home.
He was born on Oct. 7, 1964 in Oil City; a son of the late A. Lee and Sarah Baughman Hockman.
Updated: October 25, 2021 @ 7:38 am
Gerald W. Dunkle, 83, of North Pine Grove/Cooksburg, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Anthony P. “Tony” Marterella, 56, of Gaithersburg, Md., formerly of Emlenton, passed away peacefully following a brief illness on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Springs, Md.
Richard Lee Mong, 86, of Allison Road, Seneca, the retired president and owner of the former Mong Dairy Company, now Schneider’s Dairy, passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Helen Ann Wagner, of Franklin, passed away, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at UPMC Northwest.
Sally Kilmer, 74 of Franklin, passed away at her home surrounded by her family late Friday evening, Oct. 22, 2021.
John Craig McCoy, 68, of Polk, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at UPMC Northwest of natural causes.
Frances Elizabeth “Beth” Kelly of Bruin passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, after a long illness, just four days after her 80th birthday. She was a resident at Clarview Nursing Home since 2019, and had been admitted there several times before that.
Daniel “Dan” L. Eakin, 68, of Van, Cranberry Township, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness.
Martha Faye Hetrick Ferry Breene of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at UPMC Northwest, in Seneca after battling a long illness. She was 77 years of age.
Richard W. Kerr, 78, of Polk passed away in the late morning hours of Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at home after a long battle with cancer.
Kathryn Rugh, 85, of Knox, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in Selinsgrove, at the home of her daughter who lovingly took care of her the last 18 months.
James R. Manners Sr., 83, of Oil City, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
Barbara A. Harp, 57, of Ararat, N.C., formerly of Marienville, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at Dunmore Plantation following a period of declining health.
Dorothy E. Heath, 93, of Riverside Drive, Oil City, passed away held by loved ones on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 20, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Victor K. Fernandez, 62, of Fisher, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at his home following a brief illness.
Julie Marie Ditty, 47, of Shippenville, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, due to injuries she received in a car accident.
Robert E. Slaugenhaupt Jr., 59, of Knox passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital following a short illness.
Carolyn Jean Johnson, 76, of Utica, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at home, surrounded by her loving family, after a two-and-a-half year battle with cancer.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
David R. Romig, 69, of Summerville, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Samuel Bailey, 72, of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
David L. “Chili” Stover, 64, of Oil City passed away from complications of COVID Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
Stanley E. Chitester, 91, of Brookville died Monday evening, Oct. 18, 2021 at Brookside Assisted Living following a period of declining health.
Jack T. Slaughenhaupt, 82, of Brookville, died in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at Penn Highlands Dubois following a period of declining health.
Martha Faye Hetrick Ferry Breene, 77, of Oil City, died peacefully, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Phyllis T. Delp, 93, a resident of Jefferson Manor, passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
Leona Bickel, 94, formerly of Titusville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Phoenix, Ariz.
Janice Shreckengost Henry Martz, 73, of Mayport, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at her residence following an extended illness.
James “Jimmy” L. Karg Sr., 68, of Tylersburg passed away unexpectedly on Monday Oct. 18, 2021.
Olive Ruth Gilchrist Miller died at 6:07 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the age of 100.
Lester W. DuPont, 81, of Canal Township, Utica, passed away at 11:04 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center due to complications from a brief illness.
A celebration of life for Michael “Mike” Fedorek of Oil City, will be held Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Polish National Alliance located at 410 Seneca St., Oil City. Mike passed away Aug. 20, 2021, and he was president of the Polish National Alliance for 16 years.
Carrie R. Collins, 39, of Sugar Grove, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, following a lengthy illness.
Dale Burkhardt, age 66, of 3061 U.S. 322 Franklin, died on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, from complications due to COVID.
Robert L. Delo, 90, of Buckhorn Road, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Snyder Memorial Home in Marienville.
James “Jimmy” Karg, 68, of Tylersburg passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. A complete obituary will follow.
Allene E. (McCray) Proper, 94, of Utica, formerly of Seneca, went Home to be with the Lord Saturday evening, Oct. 16, 2021, at her home.
Merl Lloyd Grinder, 74, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
On Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, the angels came and took one of their own away.
