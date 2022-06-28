Timothy Joel Sheatz, 59, of Ninevah, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born April 22, 1963, in Clarion, Tim was the son of Harry and Helen Sheatz.

Terry 'Ted' Knight
Terry 'Ted' Knight

Terry “Ted” Knight, 72, of Knox, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home following an extended illness.

Dale Smith
Dale Smith

Dale Smith, 88, of Hermitage, passed away surrounded by family late Thursday evening, June 23, 2022, in his residence.

Patrick James Marron
Patrick James Marron

Patrick James Marron, 41, of West Sunbury, passed away Saturday morning June 25, 2022, surrounded by the people he loved the most.

Larry Nelson Young Sr.
Larry Nelson Young Sr.

Larry Nelson Young Sr., age 85, of Cranberry, passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday afternoon, June 26, 2022, due to a sudden illness.

Russell L. Rinker
Russell L. Rinker

Russell L. Rinker, 90, of Victory Heights, passed away Saturday night, June 25, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare following a lengthy illness.

James 'Jim' C. McCutcheon
James 'Jim' C. McCutcheon

James “Jim” C. McCutcheon, 64, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at home following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Ruby E. Summerville
Ruby E. Summerville

Ruby E. Summerville, 98, of Strattanville, passed away Saturday morning, June 25, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Hospital in Brookville.

Mary E. Ziegler service set

Services have been set for Mary E. Ziegler, 73, of Oil City, who died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Mary R. Strawbridge
Mary R. Strawbridge

Mary R. Strawbridge, 85, of Oil City, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, surrounded by her family.

Elaine J. Dalmaso
Elaine J. Dalmaso

Elaine J. Dalmaso, 78, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, June 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Samuel Arthur Saeli
Samuel Arthur Saeli

Samuel Arthur Saeli, age 81, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, following a period of declining health. He can now look under and around clouds hanging overhead in the blue sky for golf balls.

Patricia E. 'Patty' Russell
Patricia E. 'Patty' Russell

Patricia E. “Patty” Russell, 89, of Emlenton, retired Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District nurse, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in the Butler Memorial Hospital.

Kevin Leigh Porter
Kevin Leigh Porter

Kevin Leigh Porter, 66, of Rocky Grove, long before his time on earth should have ended, died at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Russell J. Smerkar
Russell J. Smerkar

Russell J. Smerkar, 75, of Lake Lucy, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, after a period of declining health.

Samuel Thomas Frantz Jr.

Samuel Thomas Frantz Jr., 55, a resident of 169 Dakota Lane, Kennerdell, died peacefully at 11:52 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, shortly after his arrival in the emergency department of Penn Highlands Hospital at Brookville.

Arline J. Lang
Arline J. Lang

Arline J. Lang, 85, a resident of 1543 Elk St., Franklin died peacefully at 8:40 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.

Paul Hale
Paul Hale

Paul Hale, 88, a well-known, and much loved resident of Franklin, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 12, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie from injuries he had sustained in a fall at his home.

Grace Eleanor Remaley
Grace Eleanor Remaley

Grace Eleanor Remaley, 95, a resident of 1844 Hill City Road, Cranberry, died peacefully at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, with her loving family by her side.

Tim H. Keighley celebration of life set

A celebration of life in honor of Tim H. Keighley, who passed away on June 5, 2022, is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Strattanville fire hall, 441 Washington St., Strattanville 16258.

David Roger Varner
David Roger Varner

David Roger Varner, 28, of Callensburg, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a car accident.

Clayton W. Price
Clayton W. Price

Clayton W. Price, 41, of Titusville came into this world April 17th, 1981, and rode out of it June 15th 2022.

Mary Ellen Leavy

Mary Ellen Leavy, 85, of Clarion, formerly of Turkey City, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.

Ruth Jean Allmendinger Klein
Ruth Jean Allmendinger Klein

Ruth Jean Allmendinger Klein, 83, of Knox passed away at 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, surrounded by love and family, after a battle with uterine cancer.

George L. Gorsuch
George L. Gorsuch

George L. Gorsuch, 65, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his home.

Charles William Russell
Charles William Russell

Charles William Russell, 80, of Knox, formerly of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully at his residence Thursday morning, June 16, 2022, following an illness.

James C. "Jim" Guyton service set

Friends and family are invited to attend the memorial service to celebrate the life of James C. “Jim” Guyton on Thursday, June 23rd at 2 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

Diane Sue Strotman
Diane Sue Strotman

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Diane Sue Strotman of Easton, Maryland, formerly of Knox, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the age of 84.

Claradean 'Dean' Stiglitz service set

A memorial service for Claradean “Dean” Stiglitz will be held Saturday, June 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the family home at 2 Lincoln St., Oil City. Friends and family are invited to stop in and share their memories. Dean passed from this life Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the age of 96.

Geraldine Hines
Geraldine Hines

Geraldine Hines, 79 of Cooperstown, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Robert R. Burns Jr.
Robert R. Burns Jr.

Robert R. Burns Jr., 67, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.