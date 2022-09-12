Timothy W. Best, age 61 of Knox, passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 11, 2022, at UPMC Northwest at Seneca.
Born April 11, 1961, in Oil City, he was a son of the late Richard W. Best and Darlene Thomas Best.
Elizabeth L. “Beth” Wolbert Hart, 57, of Clarion, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Frances E. Gathers, 88, of Sligo, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Sligo surrounded by her family.
Gary Lynn Redmond, 68, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, due to injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident in Butler County.
Glenn E. Baker, 84, of Cooperstown, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Barbara Ann Boyd passed peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Oakwood Heights nursing home in Oil City.
Patricia Ann Gracy, 85, a resident of St. Mary’s Home in Erie, and former Franklin native, died peacefully early Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following a period of declining health.
Garry A. Hartsell, 87, of Riceville Road, Centerville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at his residence.
Thomas Reed Horner, 62, of Lehigh Acres, Fla., formerly of Oil City passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Hope Hospice in Lehigh Acres.
A memorial service for Karen Steele will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo St., Franklin, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Shawn Clerkin, pastor of St. John’s Episcopal Church, officiating.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. This is designed to set the record straight.
Marsha Elaine Black, 77, of Leeper died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, from congestive heart failure, end-stage renal failure, cancer twice and diabetes complicating the whole process of trying to stay alive.
Hilda Stevenson, 63, of Oil City, died Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022, at UPMC-Passavant-McCandless after an extended illness.
James “Jim” E. Dinger of Brookville, gained his angel wings on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the age of 93.
Gary Morse Sibley, 78, went to be with his Lord God and his wife, Ruth Elizabeth, who preceded him in death on Aug. 25, 2018. Gary passed suddenly from natural causes on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New Castle.
John “Ben” Dehner, 85, of Lucinda, formerly of Tionesta, passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab after a period of declining health.
Barbara A. Boyd, 87, of Oil City passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Oakwood Heights.
Carolyn L. Quinn Curran, 78, of Oil City, passed away on Monday, Sept. 5th 2022, at UPMC Northwest after a period of declining health.
Julie Ann Carroll (Siegel), known to many as Mouse, of Lucinda was welcomed home to Heaven on Friday, Sept. 2nd, 2022.
Harry W. Dinger, 62, of Hawthorn died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at his home of natural causes.
Joe Izzi, age 78, of Clarion, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, while surrounded by his family.
A memorial service in celebration for the life of John C. Rodgers Sr. has been planned and scheduled by his family.
Carole Ann Olds, 80, of Clarion, formerly of Morris, New York and Venice, Florida, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Greta M. Fronk, 88, of Franklin was welcomed into Heaven by her husband and son, at 4:54 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Paullynn M. Bell, 47, of Tionesta, formerly of Franklin, passed away in her home on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Kay Elaine Ensle, 68, of Oil City, died with her family by her side Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, as a result of a sudden diagnosis of advanced liver cancer just three weeks prior.
Eugene C. Sheffer, 89, of Franklin passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Oakwood Heights, Oil City.
Joseph A. Ida Jr., age 77, of Shippenville, passed away on Sept. 1, 2022 at his residence.
Debbra M. Lehman, age 63 of Waterford, passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Anne G. Burens, 88 of Polk Center passed away on Aug. 30, 2022 at UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Carolyn Louise Davis, 78, of Tavares, Fla., died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Mike Conley Hospice House in Clermont, Fla.
Richard “Rick” J. Campbell Sr., age 63, of Sligo, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Albany, New York due to injuries from a vehicle accident.
Robert A. “Pizza” Parenti, 78, of Perryville, Parker, passed away Wednesday morning, Aug. 31, 2022, at Parker Personal Care Home following an extended illness.
A Celebration of life for Scotty Schultz Jr., who passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, has been planned for Saturday, Sept. 3, at Chapel on the Hill, 6202 Emlenton Clintonville Road, Emlenton 16373.Family will welcome friends from noon until 2 p.m.
James J. Port, age 66, of Saxonburg, passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family.
John “Jack” Baughman, age 84, of Knox, passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 30, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Barbara A. “Barb” Hulings, 72, of Warren, formerly of Marienville, died Aug. 1, 2022.
Ronald John “Ron” Hoag, 88, of Erie passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, following a short illness. Just as he dealt with all challenges in his life, Ron managed his illness with strength, courage, and grace. He chose to spend his final days at home surrounded by his loved ones. Ron…
Douglas H. Baine, age 74, of Shippenville, formerly of Tionesta, died on Thursday evening, Aug. 25, 2022, at his home in Shippenville.
June Jeanette Rogers, 75, of Midwest City, Oklahoma passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, with her loving family at her side.
