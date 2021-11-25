Timothy W. Burchfield, 47, of Franklin, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in his home.
Rita A. Humphrey, 78, of Brookville, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at McKinley Health Center.
Mary Frances Welsh Shoup of Williamsburg, Clarion County, was born on Nov. 8, 1946, in Oil City to the late Bob and Eula Harrison Welsh. She departed this life, after a brief illness, on Tuesday, Nov. 23rd, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her mother and father…
Patricia Ann Towne Emberg, 69, of Fryburg passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.
Melissa M. McMurray, 66, of Franklin, passed away at 7:50 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at UPMC Hamot from complications from COVID-19.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Joyce Ann Lindsey, 88, a resident of Utica, died peacefully at 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, with family members by her side, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, due to complications of COVID-19.
Sherry E. Rhoads, 69, formerly of Franklin, passed away at the Oil City Health Care and Rehabilitation Center Monday, Nov. 22nd, 2021.
Kathleen “Kathie” Ann Brown, 75, of Vienna, West Virginia died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, with her family by her side, following a short, but courageous battle with cancer.
Mary Louise Plyler, 93, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. She fell at her home, causing her to lose her independence and had resided at Autumn Grove Nursing Home in Harrisville since Sept. 21.
Rhonda Jane Dunlap, 72, of Polk passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at her residence with her family by her side.
Wayne L. Sheffer, 64, of Oil City, passed away Sunday Nov. 21, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.
Mrs. Marilyn A. Frost, 69, of Ellwood City passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21st, 2021, at the UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.
Helen L. Moyer, 89, a longtime resident of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Oakwood Heights.
Renee R. Lineman, 67, of Oil City, passed away at her home in Ormond Beach, Florida on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Shirley J. Wilson, 85, of Oil City, passed away Sunday Nov. 21, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City after an extended illness.
William Henry Vogus, 88, of Franklin, passed away, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab.
Benjamin W. Thompson, age 78, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at his home following an illness.
Kathy A. Claypool, 73, of Brookville, went to join her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 17, 2021, at McKinley Health Care.
This book — “Tough Times Never Last, But Tough People Do” by Dr. Robert H. Schuller — graced the coffee table of the Siegfried household for many years. If Robert “Bob” Siegfried had been a book title, this was it.
Mary Jeanne Gavin, 64, was called home to her Savior on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family, after a courageous, three-year battle with cancer.
Helen Deeter, 78, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at UPMC Northwest. She was born in Franklin on May 22, 1943; a daughter of James and Helen Minnick Owens. Helen graduated from Franklin High School in 1960 and then earned her LPN license at Oil City Hospital.
Stanley Shimkus, 90, of Marienville, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following an illness.
Richard “Mike” Beichner, age 64, of Coudersport and formerly of Shippenville, passed away on Saturday morning, Nov. 20, 2021, at UPMC Williamsport, following an illness.
Robert Wallace Wiant Jr., age 86, of Millerstown, Pa., passed away peacefully at home on Friday morning Nov. 19, 2021.
Donald J. Hughey, 72, of Brookville, died Thursday evening, Nov. 18, 2021, at Penn Highlands Dubois following a brief illness.
Sidney S. Unverzagt, 67, of Knox, passed away at Clarion Hospital on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
Victorie Lynn Showers, 76, of Knox, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Margaret Mary Zacherl Karg, 91, of Venus, passed away Nov. 19, 2021, at home after a period of declining health.
William Garfield Kern, 91, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at his home in Midland, Texas.
Thomas J. Czajka, 75, of Erie, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the Millcreek Community Hospital following complications from COVID-19.
Patricia (Hale) Goodman, age 69, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
Layr (Lahr) Shawgo, 73, passed away following a brief hospitalization on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Shirley J. Draa, 63, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday evening, Nov. 18, 2021 at her home following a lengthy courageous battle with lung cancer.
Ruth Ann Hudson,70, of Cochranton passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18th 2021, at Meadville Medical Center due to complications of COVID-19.
Todd E. Doyle, 52 of Utica, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at UPMC Horizon Greenville.
Frank J. Ragley, 87, of Shippenville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
