Tina M. Beatty, 54, of Oil City, passed away at 8 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, after an extended illness.
Born in Titusville on July 9, 1966, she was the daughter of the late Cyrus and Bertha Bish Davis.
Eugene "Gene" Gulnac, 92, of Franklin, passed away in the late afternoon of Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
"It's not how far you've traveled, it's what you've brought back"
Robert L. "Bob" Gesin, 87, of Shippenville, passed away early Thursday morning, March 11, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Frances V. Gilmer, 59, of Brookville passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Darl Hetrick, age 98, of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 9, 2021, at the Kittanning Care Center.
Doris Louise Klingler, 93, Fairmount City, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Renee L. Masterson, 58, of Franklin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the early morning hours of Friday, March 5, 2021, in her home.
Kim Renee Carbaugh, 61, of Seneca, died at her home surrounded by her loving family at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, following a period of declining health.
Rev. William Joseph Maher Sr., 79, of Franklin, passed away at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie from complications due to COVID-19.
Cheri M. Soborowski, 62, took her first steps into the Kingdom of Heaven after a brief battle with cancer, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Seneca.
Samuel H Speerstra Jr., 78, of Belgrade, Montana passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
Sandra L. Stahlman, 49, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday March 9, 2021, at her home following an extended illness.
Evelyn "Evie" Jane Williams, 89, of Knox, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Clareview Nursing Home in Sligo.
Jane L. Johnson, 67, of Johnson Road, Titusville passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at her residence.
Boyd Eugene "Bubba" Goughler, 69, of Reno, passed away peacefully at his residence Tuesday, March 9, 2021, with his loving wife by his side.
Barbara J. Bayne, 79, of Oil City, died early Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.
Shirley J. McCord, 74, of Rockland, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness.
Paul W. McMurray, 91, of Franklin, passed away late in the evening of Monday, March 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Lowell "Jeff" Kenneth Newell Sr., age 88 of Howell, Michigan, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at his home with his family present.
Lillian P. Daugherty, 98, of Franklin, passed away in the morning of Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Rick J. DeLong of Grove City passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Sharon Regional Hospital following a period of declining health. He was 57.
Donna J. Etzel, 92, of Oil City, died peacefully Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Oakwood Heights.
Frank Leeroy Heber, 74, of Rouseville, passed away after a period of declining health on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Nora Michaels was a highly respected performer on the Seattle music scene. She is best known for her masterful renditions of Edith Piaf's oeuvre, in particular her one-woman, self-penned tribute, "La Mme Piaf," for which she became known as Seattle's Blues Chanteuse. Nora also performed with…
Michael James Miller, 51, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 4, 2021, while vacationing in Florida.
Richard "Dick" M. Holt passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, March 6, 2021, following health conditions.
Early Tuesday morning, March 2, 2021, Paul E. Tutino, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 86 at UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Ronald J. "Curly" Wolbert, 64, of Lucinda, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday evening, March 6, 2021, surrounded by his family, after a nearly 3-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Charles Luther Glosser, "Funk", 50, of Strattanville, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his home, due to natural causes.
Mrs. Ruth Elaine 'Laney' Maul, 84, of 1780 Patchel Run Road, wife of William A. Maul Jr., and retired Nurse of Oil City Hospital, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. in UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Clyde W. Neal, Jr., 62, of Oil City, Cranberry Township, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca Thursday afternoon, March 4, 2021, following a brief illness.
Rose M. Renninger, 80, of Oil City, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare & Rehab Center.
Barbara Ann Walker, 67 of Oil City, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at her home with UCIP.
Mary Adeline O'Neil, 86, a resident of 1220 Chestnut St., Franklin died peacefully at 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.
John H. Post, 86, of Franklin, passed away late in the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the Ft. Sanders Regional Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Carmen J. Pyle, 64, of Seneca, died Wednesday afternoon, March 3, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a period of declining health.
Freda A. Rossey, 92, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a period of declining health.
Victor R. (Ray) Weidner, 89, formerly of Etchinson, Maryland, passed away Feb. 21, 2021.
Mary Adeline O'Neil, 86, a resident of 1220 Chestnut St., Franklin, died peacefully at 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
