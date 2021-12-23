Tobias Frazier, 26, of Polk passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, as a result of injuries sustained from an automobile accident.
Tobias was born Sept. 27, 1995, in Butler to Anna Eisele and Tracy Frazier.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Tobias Frazier, 26, of Polk passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, as a result of injuries sustained from an automobile accident.
Tobias was born Sept. 27, 1995, in Butler to Anna Eisele and Tracy Frazier.
Marjorie Grace Rodgers, 97, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
Tobias Frazier, 26, of Polk passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, as a result of injuries sustained from an automobile accident.
Robert Lee Neely, 63, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at the Caring Place, Franklin.
Donald Frederick Fischer, of Oil City, 94 years of age, passed from this Earth on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
John Richard Carlson, 93, passed away Monday, Dec. 20th 2021 at Shenango on the Green, his home of 7½ years in New Wilmington.
James W. King, 75, of Rimersburg, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at his home.
Walter R. Brooks Jr., 95, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City after a brief illness.
Karen E. Barr, age 77, of Knox, went on to be with the Lord early Wednesday morning, Dec. 22, 2021 at UPMC Northwest following a period of declining health.
Cornelius G.W. Stover, age 86, of Knox, was taken from this earth to join His Savior on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. He died at home with his family after a period of declining health.
Robert N. “Bob” Botts, 80, of Oil City, went to Glory to be with his wife and his Lord and Savior Monday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2021 while surrounded by loved ones at his home.
Elaine R. Adam, age 96, of East Hickory, formerly of Saegertown, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in her home surrounded by family and friends.
Clifford Allen Kistler, 68, of Franklin passed away peacefully with family by his side at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, due to complications of COVID-19.
Charles Leroy Ohl Jr., 72, of Erie passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Virginia I. Kuney, 83, of Oil City passed away at Oakwood Heights on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, received with open arms by her husband and son.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete.
Winifred A. Black, 85, of Franklin, passed away Thursday Dec. 16, 2021 in her home following a brief illness.
Cornelius G.W. Stover, age 86, of Knox, passed away early Monday morning, Dec. 20, 2021, at his home following a period of declining health.
Scott A. Salser, age 59, of Indiana, formerly of Knox, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 following a brief illness.
Peter “Pete” Stanislaus Lukasiak,78, of Monrovia, Md., passed away at home Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 due to complications from dementia. Pete was born Jan. 31, 1943 in Oil City.
Patricia Ann Blum, 77, of Shippenville, passed away early Monday morning, Dec. 20, 2021, at her home following a lengthy illness.
Mary Agnes Kidder Say, 61, of Franklin, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Charles L. "Charlie" Burk, 79, of Franklin, died peacefully, with family by his side, at 6:48 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in his home.
Christopher L. Burns, 47, of Oil City, passed away on Friday Dec. 17, 2021, at his home. Among survivors are his sister, Amanda McClelland; and his brother, Jacob Sweeney.
Joseph L. “Chief” Fitzgerald, 64, of Boyers, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at his residence of natural causes. He was a well-known firefighter and skilled in emergency medical services.
Byrd Wyncoupe Runyan Jr., 84, of Knox, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at his home after a short battle with COVID-19.
Richard A. “Dick” Adams, 85, of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at McKinley Heath Center in Brookville.
Steven A. Bryan, 57, of Oil City, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at his home.
Erlinda E. “Linda” Thompson, 77, of Cranberry, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 17, 2021.
Darrell Duane Heffernan, 82, of Franklin, died peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station, with his daughter by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jan D. McLaughlin, 65, of Hermitage, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at UPMC Jameson, New Castle.
Thomas Lee Bickel, of Polk, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at AHN Grove City.
Ray Ellsworth Nelson Sr., 80, of Kennerdell, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Virginia J. Matthews, 82, of St. Petersburg, passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 16, 2021 at Clarview Nursing Home in Sligo.
William “Bill” Walter Attleberger, Jr., age 49, of Franklin, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, surrounded by his family, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca after a period of declining health from heart issues.
Dorothy A. Kingsley Stalker (Rankin), 83, a former resident of the Emlenton/Eau Claire area passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, while on hospice at The Orchards of East Liverpool.
Charlotte “Joyce” Dorothy Sherman, age 83, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Karen Ann (Covington) Hoover, 62, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at her home in Franklin, after a courageous six and a half year battle with cancer.
Jason James Monarch, 46, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
Bernadine L. Doyle, 79, of Utica, passed away Wednesday Dec. 15, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
Orville L. Gadsby, 88 of Polk, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at his grandson, Aaron’s home in Northampton.
Buying old t-shirts & clothing from 2005 & older …
HELP WANTED Part time bartenders, waiters, waitresses and…
Kennerdell - 2 BR on the Allegheny Bike Trail with natura…
Apples: McIntosh, Gala, Cortland, Yellow Delicious, Ida R…
The Directors of the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School Dist…
Notice Buying antiques: old signs, cast iron skillets, an…
Atsze Mobile & PC Repair etc. Call 814-388-1239 if yo…