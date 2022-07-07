Tom Shorts, 72, formerly of Cooperstown, passed away June 17, 2022, after a six-plus year battle with colon cancer.
Surviving are his three daughters, ThomAnn (Ron) Kiser, Charity (Gary) Bost and Jessica (Damon) Mohl.
Russell J. “Pal” Texter, 90, of Parker, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Ronald E. Black, 89, of Sligo, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Raymond Seitz Jr., 73, of Leeper, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, of natural causes.
Carmelita Ann Denowski (nee Tarr), formerly of Reno passed away on June 27th, 2022, at Akron General Hospital, surrounded by family, at the age of 81. She was preceded by her parents and sister, Tonia Lesh (Tarr) and her nephews Nkhumah Tarr, Ian Jordan and Travis Baker.
Arthur D. “Art” Ruth went on his journey in heaven Feb. 21, 2022, following a lengthy illness.
Lana L. Weaver, 82, of York Springs, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Rest Haven York.
Scott, Matt, Tiffany and Brandon Lerch invite friends of their late father, Orville “Orv” Lerch to attend a Celebration of Life to be held at the Haskell House, 500 Main St., Clarion, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday July 11th.
Michael J. Dutko, 67, of Stoneboro, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 1, 2022.
Rick A. “Ricky” Renninger, 67, of Franklin passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Shawn M. Coulter, 27, of Venus passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Andrea J. Reed, 70 of Franklin and Oil City native passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
A celebration of life service for David James Anderson will be held Saturday, July 9, at 11 a.m. in the Rockland Methodist Church, 4357 Kennerdell Road, Kennerdell. A luncheon will follow the service.
Albert B. “Ab” Clark, 86, of Seneca, died at his home Friday night, July 1, 2022.
Jeanne L. Nairn, 77, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a courageous battle surrounded by her family.
Leslie Todd Masco, 52, of Austin, Texas, passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 14, 2022.
George W. Freeman passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Joan Ditty Freeman. George and Joan were married on July 2, 1951, and are now peacefully reunited.
A memorial service for Kevin Leigh Porter is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Pioneer Flats at Two Mile Run County Park.
Franklin “Earl” Salser, of Knox, was born July 19, 1940, in Knox, to the late Homer and Mary Stewart Salser. He passed away Wednesday evening, June 29, 2022, at West Penn Allegheny Health Network Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health. He was 81 years old.
Richard L. Carr, Jr., 69, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on June 30, 2022 due to acute myeloblastic leukemia at his residence surrounded by his family.
Elizabeth Lee (Hornbeck) Winget, 67, of Cranberry Township, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on 25 June 2022. Betsy was born in Weston, WV on 1 August 1954 but spent most of her early life in Franklin, PA and attended Rocky Grove High School. She w…
Vickie L. Duncan, age 67, of Clarion, passed away Thursday evening June 30, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
Donald D. Oglesby, 92, of West Home Road, Emlenton, passed away Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022, at the Caring Place in Franklin.
F. Earl Salser, age 81, of Knox, passed away Wednesday evening, June 29, 2022, at the West Penn-Allegheny Health Network Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health.
Samuel F. DeSanto Jr., 87, of Leeper, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2022.
Leatrice A. Ferguson, 96, of Barkeyville, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at home.
Karen A. Moody Schmader, 60, of Lucinda, died June 2, 2022.
Rev. Laurence “Larry” John Williams of Seneca, ended his battle with cancer at 3:35 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family, graduating to Heaven to see His Saviour. “He fought a good fight and finished his course.”
Cora Burt, 86, of Pleasantville, passed away Friday June 24, 2022, in Oil City.
Frances M. Himes, 87, of Rockland, went Home to be with the Lord Tuesday afternoon, June 28, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City, following a lengthy battle with Dementia.
Kenneth Ray Kaber, 81, of Venus passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca, following an extended illness.
Patricia Thompson Melat, 92, of Franklin, passed away early Monday morning, June 27, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Harry Allen Moon, 89, of Oil City, died surrounded by his loving family at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, on Monday evening, June 27, 2022, his 58th wedding anniversary.
Today we celebrate the life of Dianna Jean Jones, who was born Sept. 4, 1941, and passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022. Our mother, with a love for life, with eyes blue like the ocean and a heart just as deep as one, had a smile for everyone.
Vivian I. (Buzard) Hopper, 83, of Templeton, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at her home.
Vickie Renee (Rodgers) Havens, “Vic”, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at 10:38 p.m., at UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Terry “Ted” Knight, 72, of Knox, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home following an extended illness.
Dale Smith, 88, of Hermitage, passed away surrounded by family late Thursday evening, June 23, 2022, in his residence.
Patrick James Marron, 41, of West Sunbury, passed away Saturday morning June 25, 2022, surrounded by the people he loved the most.
Timothy Joel Sheatz, 59, of Ninevah, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
