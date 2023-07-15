Tony Giordano celebration set

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Tonight
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
The family of Charles “Chuckles” Sutley announced his passing on July 10, 2023 at the age of 74, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s, which he nicknamed “Parky,” and loved to tell how it improved his fishing by incessantly jigging the hand that held his fishing pole and bait.
Larry J. Jamison, 81, of Perryville, Clarion County, passed away peacefully while in the company of his loving family Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Sewickley following short-term illness.
Frederic J. “Spike” Craig, 69, a lifelong well-known Chicora resident, passed away while in the company of his loving wife and family on Saturday afternoon July 8, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot following a brief illness.
Domer H. Ritchey, 70, of Emlenton, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on June 18, 1953, in Venango County, to the late Harold “Pete” and Geraldine E. (Ohler) Ritchey.