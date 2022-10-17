Tony L. Schirmer

Eula Weckerly Karns of Oil City passed away Saturday evening, Oct. 8, 2022, surrounded by her family. She resided for the last six years at 2 Scotts Drive, Oil City, at the residence of her daughter Barbara and son-in-law William Dudzic.
Barbara Rauschenberg, 72, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9th, 2022 after a lifelong fight with heart disease. She will be spending her 73rd birthday, on October 13th, with her husband Donald, who left us in 2012.
Audrey Kightlinger Allen Smith (96) passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin. She lived for over 60 years at 464 Front St., Rocky Grove and then with her oldest granddaughter, Kelly St.Amant-Swatzler on Rocky Grove Avenue until she went to the nursing home.
Michael Richard Russell, former Franklin resident, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at his home in Mentor, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family. Mike was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in early June, and spent 69 days in the Cleveland Clinic at various times during the past four …