Tracy A. Crow, 64, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at his home.
Born June 16, 1957, he was the son of Mary Lehman; she preceded him in death.
Amy Christine Parks, 54, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday morning Feb. 16, 2022, at Penn-Highlands Hospital in DuBois following an illness.
Tracy A. Crow, 64, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at his home.
Robert Ray Foster Jr., 35, of Franklin, passed away peacefully in his home of natural causes on Saturday, morning, Feb. 19, 2022.
Rodney A. Bashline, age 72, of Knox, passed away Sunday evening, Feb. 20, 2022 at St. Clair Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Beverly Grace Shirey, 84, of Mayport, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home. Born on Oct. 2, 1937, in Mayport, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late Jesse V. and Jenny S. (Himes) Yarger.
David Wayne Thomas, 54, of Clarion, formerly of Colbert, Georgia, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital following an extended illness.
Kathryn J. Morrison, 65, of Shippenville, passed away Saturday evening, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Elk Hospital in Saint Marys. She was born on April 8, 1956, in Brookville; a daughter of the late George H. and E. Jane McMillen Collett.
Clara Ann Vogus Whitten Zuck, 74, a resident of 1207 Polk Cutoff, Polk, died peacefully at 12:35 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Alda J. Lerch, 91, of Sligo, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Jamie Ann Denton, 62, of Rouseville, Pennsylvania, passed away Feb. 13, 2022, at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Barry J. Fox, 48, of Oil City, passed away at his home on Friday Feb. 18, 2022.
Dianna Lyn Potts Smith, 75, of Seminole, Armstrong County, the daughter of the late Cecil and Jean Potts, was born Oct. 10, 1946, in Akron, Ohio. She was called to Heaven on Feb. 19, 2022, after a lengthy stay at McKinley Health Center at Laurelbrooke Landing in Brookville, but she called Se…
Albert “Al” Burda, 74, of Clintonville, passed away on Feb. 18, 2022, at home.
Rodger L. Patton, of Mercer, passed at home on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, following a brief illness. He was 70.
Cynthia Kay Kline, 58, of Rouseville passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie. She is survived by her children; Nicole Peterson, Mitchell Rudolph, and Taylor Drake.
Daniel V. “Hike” McGarry, 84, of Seneca, died at his home early Friday morning, Feb. 18, 2022, following an illness.
Gary Lee Lepley, 61, of Oil City, passed away at his home in the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Karen A. Flinchbaugh, 72, of Oil City, passed away at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday evening, Feb. 17, 2022.
Wayne E. Burchwell, age 58, of Limestone, went on to be with the Lord on Thursday evening, Feb. 17, 2022, at his home, following an illness.
David L. McClellan, 74, of Oil City passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Neal Patrick McNaughton, 62, of Hazelton, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at his home of natural causes.
Barbara Snyder Anderson, 72, of Ramseur, N.C., formerly of Polk, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Amy Christine Parks, 54, of Clarion passed away Wednesday morning Feb. 16, 2022, at Penn-Highlands Hospital in DuBois following an illness.
Early afternoon, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, Sister Monica Steiner, OSB, passed into new life at Saint Benedict Monastery, 3526 Bakerstown Road, Bakerstown Pa. She was 79 years old and in the 60th year of her Religious Profession.
Mary Louise Merryman Kenyon, 84, of Cochranton, formerly of Franklin, passed away, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at home with her loving family by her side.
Paulette Alice Gibbs Zarichnak, treasured mother of Earl and Amy, and beloved wife of Earl, completed her journey into the light on Wednesday, Feb. 16th, 2022.
Joseph P. Fotos, of Clarion Borough, 94, died Sunday, Feb. 13th, 2022 at Highland Oaks at Water Run Landing.
Terry “Jake” Rowland, 59, of Oil City passed away in February 2022 from a stroke and other COVID complications.
Viola Ruth Burneisen Brown, 78, of Oil City, died unexpectedly Thursday Feb. 10, 2022, at UPMC Northwest.
Virginia Joyce Gibson, 92, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday evening, Feb. 16, 2022 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Freda M. Chilson, age 72, of Knox, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at her residence of a lengthy illness.
Dennison “Dennie” Hannold, 70, of Columbus, Ohio died peacefully at Capital City Garden on Jan. 27, 2022.
Paul Ronald Brewer, 64, of Parker, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness.
Janie Irene Ball Lehman, 74, of Erie, formerly of Greenville and Hollywood, California passed away at Fairview Manor, with her loving husband by her side, on Monday, February, 14, 2022, after a five-year-long, hard-fought battle from rectal cancer.
David Eugene Culp, 79, of Knox, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by the love of his family on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Ernest John Novak, 58, of Polk, passed away, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at home.
Betty J. Hoover, age 97, of Oil City, went to be with her Lord and Savior with family by her side Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at her residence.
Helen M. “Butch” Blauser, 79, of Seneca, died early Monday morning, Feb. 14, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab.
Dorothy V. Brosius, age 99, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
