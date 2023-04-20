To plant a tree in memory of Trapper Shuffstall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trapper A. Shuffstall, 41, of Franklin, lost his battle to addiction after several years of sobriety at his residence on Tuesday morning, April 18, 2023.
Born in Franklin on May 9, 1981 he was a son of Eva Simpson Shuffstall and the late Robert Shuffstall.
He was a 1999 graduate of Franklin High School and then graduated from PMI welding school in Meadville.
Trapper has worked the last three years as Job Foreman at Caldwell Signage Solutions.
He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He loved riding his motorcycle, four wheelers and was especially proud of the Silverado he recently purchased. Trapper was always up for an adventure.
Above all else, he loved his children and cherished every minute he got to spend with them.
In addition to his mother, Eva, he is survived by two siblings, April Bradick and her husband Mark of Franklin and Hunter Shuffstall and his fiancé Ashley Crawford of Franklin; 11 children, Robert, Courtney, Seirra, Wessley, Ashlyn, Brody, Carlie, Nautica, Zackery, Brenden and Lexxie; a step-son, Jason Mason; four grandchildren, his girlfriend, Jess Apple and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
There will be no visitation.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, 160 Atlantic Ave., Franklin, PA 16323. A funeral luncheon will be held at the conclusion of the service.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.
